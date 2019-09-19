Here are 3 frightening Trump phone-call scenarios that would set off whistleblower alarms: Terrorism expert
Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa and former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem on Thursday explained on CNN that there is no way that a reported “promise” that President Donald Trump made to a foreign leader would have been deemed a credible threat by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson unless it was a deadly serious matter.
When asked to break down the process for flagging a presidential interaction with a foreign official, Rangappa pointed out that the bar for whistle blowers in this instance is very high because the president has a great deal of flexibility to shape foreign policy.
“When the complaint concerns the president’s interactions with another head of state or foreign leader, the bar for it to pass, to be an urgent concern under the definition that’s laid out in the statute, is very high,” she said. “And this is because the president has incredibly wide latitude in conducting foreign affairs and in negotiating with world leaders… this can’t simply be, you know, bad policy or unwise policy or some kind of objection in that way.”
Kayyem then chimed in to outline the three possible things Trump could have done to warrant such a response from the intelligence community.
“The first, of course, is that President Trump did something for his own personal gain,” she said. “The second is that he was willing to cede control or direction of an intelligence operation to another country. And then the third, of course, is some disclosure of sources and methods of a covert action. Almost nothing else is going to rise to the level of grave concern.”
Whistleblower forced to come forward because intel officials consider Trump a ‘security risk’: CNN’s Avlon
Addressing a bombshell report from the Washington Post that President Donald Trump made a "promise" to an unidentified world leader that "prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community," CNN's John Avlon said it was a sign intel officials regard the president as a "security risk."
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon noted that the whistleblower is a Trump appointee which makes formal complaint all that much more alarming.
"A Trump appointee thinks this is of such concern that Congress needs to know," Berman began. "The question is: what was the promise, to whom, and what does it say about the president's notion of intelligence?"
Here are the five world leaders Trump spoke with just prior to the bombshell DNI whistleblower complaint
Following up on the Washington Post's bombshell report about a phone call promise that Donald Trump made to a world leader which set off alarm bells and resulted in a whistleblower complaint from an intel official, CNN reported the names of five foreign leaders the president spoke with prior to the filing.
Congressman blasts Trump administration’s ‘lawless’ move to quash whistleblower: ‘He does not have the authority’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) previewed what he expects to learn about the developing Director of National Intelligence whistleblower scandal at the hearing with the inspector general on Thursday.
"In tomorrow's hearing with the intelligence community's inspector general, who forwarded this report, saying it was an urgent concern, what exactly is the inspector general going to be able to talk about?" asked Cooper. "I know it's behind closed doors, but is he going to be able to tell you what is actually in the complaint or who is instructing him or who's instructing the DNI not to hand it over to your committee, if that's what's happening?"