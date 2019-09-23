Here are the six GOP senators who could lose their seats if Democrats impeach Trump

Democrats could put six key Republican senators on the hot seat by forcing them to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The six include Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020.

Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville had been opposed to impeachment, but now thinks it could be smart politics that could help Democrats win back the United States Senate.

“When the facts changed, I changed my mind,” Carville told Politico.

“Let’s see Sens. Collins, McSally, Tillis, Gardner, Ernst and McConnell all stew on it,” Carville suggested.