Here’s how Trump has trapped Republicans on guns: CNN’s Manu Raju
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” White House correspondent Manu Raju discussed Senate Republicans’ unwillingness to advance legislation to close the background check loophole used by the Odessa gunman — and how, just like during the federal government shutdown in January, President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior has paralyzed the GOP.
“Expanding background checks, which would close this crucial loophole, has been sitting on [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s desk for months. He’s not brought it for a vote,” said host Erin Burnett. “Because he doesn’t know where the president stands, is that fair?”
“Yeah, the concern for the Senate Majority Leader right now is putting a bill on the Senate floor that would put his Republican senators in a difficult spot, but they are asking essentially for the president to give political cover to back legislation that controversial and get backlash from the base to move forward,” said Raju. “The president says he would ultimately sign off on that, but because he’s been all over the map, that has made it very difficult for Republicans in the Senate to decide exactly how to move forward.”
“They have been in this position before, Erin, right before the government shutdown, the longest in history, that occurred this year,” said Raju. “They thought the president was going to sign legislation to keep the government open. He backed away, and the Republicans were in a difficult spot. In this situation, they don’t want the same thing to happen, which is why they are asking for clarity, something the White House has yet to give the Republican senators.”
Watch below:
CNN
Here’s how Trump has trapped Republicans on guns: CNN’s Manu Raju
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," White House correspondent Manu Raju discussed Senate Republicans' unwillingness to advance legislation to close the background check loophole used by the Odessa gunman — and how, just like during the federal government shutdown in January, President Donald Trump's erratic behavior has paralyzed the GOP.
"Expanding background checks, which would close this crucial loophole, has been sitting on [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell's desk for months. He's not brought it for a vote," said host Erin Burnett. "Because he doesn't know where the president stands, is that fair?"
CNN
‘Nothing compares’: Bahamas man breaks down while describing ‘non-stop carnage’ from Hurricane Dorian
On Tuesday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer interviewed Michael Hynes, a Bahamas resident who took shelter from Hurricane Dorian in his industrial building for two straight days.
"We're doing fine here. It was pretty bad, but we're doing fine," said Hynes, visibly shaken. "Really, what the world needs to know is we are entering the third night of a hurricane that's caused unprecedented damage and destruction in Grand Bahama. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with all of those who are out there still missing. And to the young men, you know, and women that are risking their lives to locate and save them, the island will need all the help it can get as soon as possible. Food, water, clothing. Basically all basic essentials."
CNN
Devastating CNN split-screen shows Trump golfing while Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas and Florida
CNN on Monday and Tuesday highlighted the fact that President Donald Trump chose to play golf as Hurricane Dorian was bearing down on the Bahamas and Florida.
"Despite the fact that he has spent most of the day today at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia," correspondent Pamela Brown explained on Monday, "the White House says he's still being briefed on Hurricane Dorian as it pummels the Bahamas and threatens the United States."
Brown noted that Trump had criticized former President Barack Obama for spending too much time on the golf course.
In a segment early Tuesday morning, CNN once again showed Trump on the golf course along with a graphic of Hurricane Dorian, which had already killed five people in the Bahamas.