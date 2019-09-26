Quantcast
Here’s Rachel Maddow’s trick for more people to learn about the whistleblower report — without reading it

Published

29 mins ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” explained to MSNBC viewers how people who are too busy to read the whistleblower report on Donald Trump could still learn all the details.

“Listen, don’t be embarrassed,” Maddow said. “There is no shame in it at all. You have a busy life. You have other stuff going on in your life besides the impeachment crisis in your government. Frankly, even if you don’t have that much going on in your life besides the impeachment crisis in your government like this guy, still just keeping track of the evolving news stories about this crisis that we’re now in can itself be overwhelming. And, so, honestly, don’t be embarrassed. You have nothing to be ashamed of if you have not yet read the whistleblower complaint.”

“It’s fine. First of all, you can read it later. It’s not going anywhere. You can print it out now or you can save it on your phone or whatever,” she noted. “You can read it this weekend when you have some more time if you didn’t have time today. It is nine pages single-spaced. For me on a Saturday afternoon, I know that equates almost exactly to one beer in terms of the amount of time I would expect to spend cozying up with such a document.”

“But I got to tell you, the other thing you could do is you could listen to it tonight or tomorrow on your morning commute,” she explained.

She noted how the company that created the audiobook for her own upcoming book had already professionally recorded the whistleblower report as an audiobook.

Listen:

“This is really good. Listen,” Maddow suggested.

Watch:

