‘Here’s something you should definitely see’: Watch Maddow’s analysis of crazy video of Congress

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday played a shocking video that was captured earlier in the day during a congressional hearing.

The clip showed Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) blasting the “jingoistic and bigoted” testimony by former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan.

“I think it’s important it’s not accepted as accurate testimony,” Wasserman-Schultz added.

“Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Shultz on an unannounced but controversial new Trump administration policy change that we have been covering quite a bit,” Maddow explained. “A policy that targets people with serious medical conditions for deportation, including specifically in instances where it is known to the government that the medical care that is keeping that person alive is not available in the country to which the Trump Administration wants to deport that person, which means this new policy from the Trump Administration in some cases will deliberately and knowingly kill individually identifiable people one-by-one.”

The host then showed how the administration stonewalled congressional investigators probing the fatal new policy.

Watch: