‘Here’s something you should definitely see’: Watch Maddow’s analysis of crazy video of Congress

Published

6 mins ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday played a shocking video that was captured earlier in the day during a congressional hearing.

The clip showed Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) blasting the “jingoistic and bigoted” testimony by former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tom Homan.

“I think it’s important it’s not accepted as accurate testimony,” Wasserman-Schultz added.

“Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Shultz on an unannounced but controversial new Trump administration policy change that we have been covering quite a bit,” Maddow explained. “A policy that targets people with serious medical conditions for deportation, including specifically in instances where it is known to the government that the medical care that is keeping that person alive is not available in the country to which the Trump Administration wants to deport that person, which means this new policy from the Trump Administration in some cases will deliberately and knowingly kill individually identifiable people one-by-one.”

The host then showed how the administration stonewalled congressional investigators probing the fatal new policy.

Watch:

US Supreme Court green-lights Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum seekers

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed asylum restrictions by President Donald Trump's administration to take effect, preventing most Central American migrants from applying at the US border.

The top court stayed a decision by a lower court two days earlier that had blocked the restrictions, which require migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting from the Supreme Court's decision, wrote that: "Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution."

Donald Trump is so toxic politically that he’s struggling — even in Texas

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Donald Trump on the US-Mexico Border

Winning Texas has long been a dream goal of Democrats around the country. It is the state that has gone the longest without electing any Democrat to statewide office (not since Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock in 1994), and if it became blue or even purple, Republicans' path to winning the presidency would become almost impossible.

New polling this week suggests that President Donald Trump's historic unpopularity has put this long-coveted goal within reach for Democrats.

On Tuesday, a Univision/University of Houston poll tested Trump against his competition and found him trailing six Democratic presidential candidates in the Lone Star State. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leads Trump 48 to 42 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden leads him 47 to 43 percent, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro leads him 44 to 41 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leads him 44 to 42 percent, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) leads him 43 to 41 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) leads him 45 to 44 percent.

