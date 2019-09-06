Here’s why President Donald Trump is so jealous of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher examined President Donald Trump’s jealousy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
“New Rule: Now that Melania has gazed into Justin Trudeau’s eyes like this,” Maher said, showing a photo of the first lady looking at the Canadian Prime Minister.
“Not long after Ivanka did it like this,” he said, showing a photo of the first daughter looking at Trudeau.
“Trump has to tell us, ‘Which one made you more jealous?'” Maher said.
“Mr. President, I’m kidding. We all know about the time Trudeau made you really jealous,” he said, displaying a photo of Vladimir Putin looking at Trudeau.
Watch:
'This guy's crazier than an outhouse rat': Rick Wilson slams Trump for 'rage-tweeting on the toilet'
Published9 mins ago
onSeptember 7, 2019
Republican strategist Rick Wilson explained why it is "terrifying" that President Donald Trump has nuclear weapons during a Friday appearance on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with Brian Williams.
The host recounted the crazy headlines generated by Trump over the summer.
"Rick, I’m tempted to say 'Go!' How do you look back?" Williams asked. "What stands out to you from this summer of 2019?"
"Brian, the summer of 2019 will be remembered as the point where everyone in America who wasn’t completely in the bag for this guy, looked at the corpus of all these crazy events, all these insane statements, and they said to themselves, 'you know, this guy is crazier than an outhouse rat.' He is absolutely bonkers," Wilson explained.
WATCH: 'Real Time' on HBO reveals the profane T-shirts for the leading presidential candidates
Published1 hour ago
onSeptember 6, 2019
HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher imagined the profane T-shirts that could be used by the campaigns of leading presidential candidates.
The topic came up after former Rep. Beto O'Rourke responded to the latest mass shooting in Texas by saying "this is f*cked up" at a campaign rally.
His campaign went so far as to print T-shirts repeating the phrase six times, with the added message of "end gun violence now."
