‘He’s a pedophile’: Protester clashes with with stubborn GOP voter outside Trump’s Baltimore speech
One of President Donald Trump’s supporters was caught on video lecturing a Baltimore protester about the president’s accomplishments for minorities.
The confrontation took place where protesters were gathered in Baltimore to oppose Trump’s Thursday night speech at a Republican retreat.
“Name one thing!” the Trump supporter demands as the video begins.
“Lock us up,” the protester replies.
“He actually signed prison reform legislation!” the president’s fan shouts in the demonstrator’s face. “He’s letting thousands of minorities out of prison!”
At that point, a Baltimore police officer interrupts the disagreement.
“If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this peacefully!” the officer insists.
“Trump 2020!” the Trump supporter says before pointing out African-American unemployment rates.
“I’m going to talk just as loud as his white ass,” the protester tells police. “F*ck ’em. Trump and all of them.”
“Donald Trump has lowered unemployment to the lowest levels in history!” the Trump fan exclaims. “I don’t understand it — why you don’t like him.”
“Because he’s a pedophile,” the protester yells back.
Watch the confrontation below.
Anti-#Trump protestors and pro-Trump supporters get heated ahead of the president’s visit to #Baltimore – warning – there’s language you may not want to hear. @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/eZGW87dJ3a
— Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) September 12, 2019
‘Art of the Deal’ co-author says Trump is deteriorating before our eyes
On Thursday, "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz told MSNBC's Ari Melber that President Donald Trump is in a worse place emotionally than he's ever been.
"I think of the Trump that I knew in 1988, 1989," said Schwartz. "He was, relatively speaking, relaxed most of the time. He could occasionally be funny. And he had a kind of live or let live attitude, moment to moment. So long as I can do whatever I want, you do your thing. Now, he swings like a spinning top between megalomania and insecurity. And it's in inverse — the idea of rewriting weather reports, all of this stuff that you just shared — his megalomania is in inverse proportion to the level of security and confidence that he's feeling."
‘Homophobic hatemonger’ Franklin Graham attacks Pete Buttigieg for supporting civil rights
Franklin Graham is singling out and attacking Democratic presidential candidate and mayor Pete Buttigieg once again. Not former Vice President Joe Biden, not Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, or Amy Klobuchar. Not Andrew Yang. Not former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. And not former housing secretary Julián Castro.
Just Pete Buttigieg.
It’s not the first time the Christian evangelical sometimes missionary sometimes political activist has attacked the mayor from South Bend, Indiana either.
And it’s not like Buttigieg holds policy positions that are so glaringly different from any of the other top ten Democratic presidential candidates that Graham was forced to speak out.
‘We have tremendous African-American support’: Trump brushes off losing the support of the man he called ‘my African-American’
On Thursday, Gregory Cheadle, the black Trump supporter that the president referred to as "my African-American over there" in 2016, left the Republican Party and announced a run for Congress as an independent, citing his frustration that Trump doesn't care about issues impacting the black community.
In conversation with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump — who seemed not to even remember the incident — brushed the whole thing aside as unimportant.
"The man that you called 'my African-American' at your rally in 2016, he says he's leaving the Republican Party because you're pursuing a 'pro-white' agenda," said a reporter. "What's your reaction? What do you say so him? He used to be a supporter of yours ... He's not anymore."