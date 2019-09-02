‘He’s opposed every increase in the minimum wage’: AFL-CIO chief rips Trump’s anti-worker agenda

Trumka went on to note that, despite consistent economic growth and booming corporate profits thanks to the president’s massive tax cuts, “real wages are down because of housing costs and healthcare.”

The president’s response to falling wages, Trumka said, has been “to propose a trillion-dollar cut to Medicare and Medicaid, to oppose increases into the minimum wage.”

Trumka’s comments came as union leaders are voicing outrage over the president’s broad corporate-friendly economic agenda and, specifically, his reckless trade war with China, which has caused falling incomes and record bankruptcies among American farmers.

The AFL-CIO chief said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal Trump has touted as “very popular” among unions, would represent yet another “windfall for corporations and a disaster for workers.”

“They’ve done more things to hurt workers than they have to help them,” Trumka said of the Trump administration.

As author and former New York Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse noted in The American Prospect last week, Trump has waged an all-out war on American workers from the beginning of his tenure in the White House after running a presidential campaign full of rhetoric aimed at convincing workers “he is their true friend, fighting hard for them.”

“With one hand he enchants the crowd, while the other hand, outside the spotlight, steadily pushes down on and squeezes workers day after day,” Greenhouse wrote, providing a brief sample of the president’s anti-labor actions since taking office:

“Trump—who held himself out as a champion of workers during the 2016 campaign—seems close to single-handedly pushing the industrial world into recession, which would, of course, do serious harm to workers in the U.S. and around the world,” Greenhouse wrote. “With a friend like that, America’s workers need no enemies.”