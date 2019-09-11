‘His frontal lobe is melting’: Donald Trump labeled ‘lousy dad’ after he says Melania ‘has a son’

Quantcast
President Donald Trump seemed to forget for a moment on Wednesday that Barron Trump was his son.

During an Oval Office gaggle with the press, Trump was asked about the crackdown on vaping after the government announced that deaths had been linked to the practice.

The president said that he viewed vaping as a source of American jobs before mentioning First Lady Melania Trump, who was sitting beside him.

“That’s how the First Lady got involved,” Trump explained. “She’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful young man and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

The internet quickly erupted by mocking the president’s parent skills.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Pentagon postpones lucrative refueling deal with Scottish airport near Trump’s Turnberry golf course

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

The Pentagon has put the brakes on a lucrative military aircraft refueling deal at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport amid congressional scrutiny over whether the deal was designed to benefit President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort.

The Scotsman reports that a U.S. Department of Defense agency has postponed the planned refueling deal with the Glasgow Prestwick Airport at a time when there are "multiple investigations and growing political scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic into US military patronage and spending at the loss making hub and President Donald Trump’s flagship Scottish resort."

Jerry Falwell Jr busted for lying — repeatedly — about Miami Beach nightclub photos

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Jerry Falwell Jr. angrily insisted that he had never denied visiting a Miami Beach nightclub, where he was photographed partying with his wife, sons and daughter-in-law.

The Liberty University president was the subject of a Politico Magazine report based on anonymous quotes from school officials and other insiders describing his self-dealing and personal immorality, and his denials of the nightclub photographs led the the release of more photos -- and more denials.

Trump takes victory lap after North Carolina race — but narrow win previews tough 2020 battle ahead

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Republican State Senator Dan Bishop won a narrower-than-expected victory over Democrat Dan McCready in a special House election Tuesday in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump's popularity is waning even in traditionally conservative parts of the country.This article first appeared in Salon.Bishop managed to defeat McCready by roughly two percentage points in a district that Trump carried by 12 during the 2016 presidential election, according to the New York Times. McCready came close to winning in the same seat during the 2018 midterm elections, but the results were invalidated over mounting evidence of ballot fraud. North Carolina's Board of Elections ordered a new election after the former Republican candidate Mark Harris admitted a new race was necessary.
