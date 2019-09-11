‘His frontal lobe is melting’: Donald Trump labeled ‘lousy dad’ after he says Melania ‘has a son’

President Donald Trump seemed to forget for a moment on Wednesday that Barron Trump was his son.

During an Oval Office gaggle with the press, Trump was asked about the crackdown on vaping after the government announced that deaths had been linked to the practice.

The president said that he viewed vaping as a source of American jobs before mentioning First Lady Melania Trump, who was sitting beside him.

“That’s how the First Lady got involved,” Trump explained. “She’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful young man and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

The internet quickly erupted by mocking the president’s parent skills.

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

everyone: my son Trump: "She's got a son — together" pic.twitter.com/6e89rJpZfB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

SHE'S GOT A SON: Talking about the popularity of vaping & e-cigarettes among the young, TRUMP says of @FLOTUS "she's got a son" — a reference to BARRON Trump, HIS SON with @MelaniaTrump. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 11, 2019

“She’s got a son—together”. He forgot and had to catch himself. His frontal lobe is melting. pic.twitter.com/3IdcS50NdX — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 11, 2019

Trump obviously has no relationship with his youngest son. When is the last time Trump helped Barron with his homework? Or had a catch with him? Or took him fishing? Or had a putting contest with him on one of his courses? Or took him for a hike? Like never is my guess…… — Pablo (@Lipidman) September 11, 2019

BREAKING NEWS! Trump just said “she has a son together “. WTF? Test his brain (or lack thereof)! — Just the Facts Please 🤓 (@wisconsinwatch1) September 11, 2019

Is the boy Donald’s son? Or is Eric the father? Think about it… it would answer a lot of questions about the weird tRump family dynamic.#InnocentQuestion — CanUHearMeWaving (@threedsr1) September 11, 2019

Trump says the First Lady , She's got a son… so isn't he the father? — bobbilfish (@bobbilfish1) September 11, 2019

While discussing vaping Trump said the reason @flouts got involved is because "she's got a son"..who words things like that about your own child..isn't he YOUR child as well…wouldn't a father say "we have a son"?? He has no emotional attachments to anyone..Jr dumb, Tiffany fat — The Nazi Hunter (@Max48206278) September 11, 2019

Trump is a lousy dad just like he's lousy at everything. Also instead of worrying about vaping she should try to help with pollution, climate change, renewable energy etc if she wants her son so have an inhabitable planet to live in. — lisa h #VoteBlue 🆘 (@lhayd) September 11, 2019