Hong Kong leader tells US not to ‘interfere’ after fresh protests
Hong Kong’s embattled leader warned the United States on Tuesday not to “interfere” with her government’s response to the city’s pro-democracy movement, after fresh protests called on Washington to ramp up pressure on Beijing.
Millions of people have demonstrated over the last 14 weeks in the biggest challenge to China’s rule of the financial hub since its handover from Britain in 1997.
Protesters took to the streets again on Sunday, marching to the American consulate to call on Congress to pass a bill expressing support for the pro-democracy movement.
The proposed law could undermine Hong Kong’s special US trade privileges by mandating regular checks on whether authorities were respecting the Basic Law that underpins the city’s semi-autonomous status.
But Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that any change to its economic relationship with Washington would threaten “mutual benefits”.
“It’s extremely inappropriate for any country to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs,” she told reporters.
“I hope that no more people in Hong Kong actively reach out to tell the United States to pass the act.”
While some American politicians on both sides of the aisle have expressed support for the democratic goals of the protesters, President Donald Trump’s administration has maintained a more hands-off approach while it fights a trade war with China.
Trump has called for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis and urged Beijing to not escalate with a violent crackdown.
But he has also said it is up to China to handle the protests.
Washington has rejected Beijing’s allegations that it is backing the demonstrators and China has provided little evidence to back its claims beyond supportive statements from some US politicians.
– ‘Crazy destruction’ –
Hong Kong’s protests were lit by a plan to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland, seen by opponents as the latest move by China to chip away at the city’s unique freedoms.
After Beijing and city leaders took a hard line, the movement snowballed into a broader campaign calling for greater democracy, police accountability and an amnesty for those arrested.
The protests show no signs of abating, and Lam has struck an uncompromising tone for much of the last three months.
But last week, she made a surprise concession, announcing the full withdrawal of the extradition bill.
That was not enough to mollify pro-democracy activists, who denounced the move as too little and too late, and huge crowds thronged the streets again over the weekend.
In what has become a familiar pattern, Sunday’s main daytime rally to the US consulate passed off peacefully.
But as evening set in, riot police chased groups of hardcore protesters who blocked roads, vandalised nearby subway stations and set makeshift barricades on fire.
Lam once again denounced demonstrators during her Tuesday press conference.
“The crazy destruction made at MTR stations shows that protesters have acted beyond expressing their views on the extradition law and other demands,” she said, using the name of the firm that runs the city’s underground rail service.
“The escalating and continuous violence cannot solve the problems we face in Hong Kong.”
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Top tech CEOs met with Jeffrey Epstein at exclusive billionaires’ dinners
Some of the most powerful people in the tech industry dined with late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein even after he had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.
BuzzFeed reports that a "billionaires’ dinner" that took place in March 2011 at a restaurant in Long Beach, California was attended by Epstein less than two years after he'd finished serving a prison sentence and been released as a registered sex offender.
Other people at the dinner included Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to BuzzFeed, it was organized by New York literary agent John Brockman, who regularly organizes dinners for America's business and intellectual elites.
Breaking Banner
‘Nail-biting time’: Wall Street economist warns Trump has created worst market uncertainty in 35 years
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's trade war and economic policies have given Wall Street the jitters, with investment house economists predicting stagnation at best and the very real possibility of a recession on the horizon.
Noting, "The United States economy is slowing by nearly every major measure, from job creation to business investment," the report claims that most experts pin a major part of the blame on one culprit: Donald Trump.
Stating a "surge in economic uncertainty" is being driven "to historic levels," the report attributes it to "Trump’s itchy Twitter finger and head-spinning approach to trade and fiscal policy."
Breaking Banner
Republicans get turned off by Trump’s scandals — they’re just not hearing about them: study
It's common knowledge that Republicans' support for President Donald Trump is impervious to facts, reason, or discussion. No matter how many corruption scandals, national security breaches, or racism-fueled tweets come from the president, they will stand by him. Nothing will shake loose their loyalty.
Anecdotal evidence certainly suggests that for some Trump supporters, that is true. But a study analyzed in the Washington Post tells a different story: While partisan bias certainly makes Republicans resistant to bad information about the president, learning about Trump's scandals actually pushes down their approval of the president more than Democrats or independents.