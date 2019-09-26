‘Horrendous’: Former FBI deputy director blasts Trump for running roughshod over whistleblower protections
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe went off on President Donald Trump for suggesting the people who gave information to the Ukraine whistleblower should be killed.
“What the president said about guys like, this the guys that talked to this whistleblower, maybe even the whistleblower, they’re basically spies. You know what we used to do with them,” said anchor Chris Cuomo. “Your take?”
“Horrendous. Horrendous, Chris,” said McCabe, who is currently suing the Trump administration for wrongful termination and who has himself been targeted for criminal investigation by Trump’s Justice Department. “This is — first of all, it’s the president doing exactly what the whistleblower protection statutes say you can’t do, which is attempting to retaliate against somebody for filing a complaint using proper channels.”
“I will also tell you that, having experienced a very similar baseless charge from the president, it is absolutely chilling,” added McCabe. “Even though it’s President Trump and he frequently says things that are baseless and absolutely wrong, to hear the president of the United States call you treasonous and call for your execution is absolutely terrifying. So that is a message that I’m sure all those U.S. government employees in his presence this morning received loud and clear.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Horrendous’: Former FBI deputy director blasts Trump for running roughshod over whistleblower protections
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe went off on President Donald Trump for suggesting the people who gave information to the Ukraine whistleblower should be killed.
"What the president said about guys like, this the guys that talked to this whistleblower, maybe even the whistleblower, they're basically spies. You know what we used to do with them," said anchor Chris Cuomo. "Your take?"
"Horrendous. Horrendous, Chris," said McCabe, who is currently suing the Trump administration for wrongful termination and who has himself been targeted for criminal investigation by Trump's Justice Department. "This is — first of all, it's the president doing exactly what the whistleblower protection statutes say you can't do, which is attempting to retaliate against somebody for filing a complaint using proper channels."
CNN
Ex-White House adviser lays out two main things Democrats need to do to win on impeachment
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," CNN analyst David Gergen — a former White House adviser who served under four presidents — broke down the two crucial things Democrats must do to ensure a favorable outcome in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
"I think it's really important for the Democrats to be able to get a series of witnesses, as they did in Watergate, John Dean, and that sort of people coming up," said Gergen. "It really drills home to the public."
"You think sort of rushing this would be a bad idea?" said Cooper.
"Rushing this and trying to have a vote in the next ten days is crazy," agreed Gergen. "They need to pin this down, because the Republicans are saying, with justification, this is mostly hearsay."
CNN
Beto O’Rourke calls on Trump to resign from the White House: ‘Do the right thing’
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) called on President Donald Trump to resign from the White House over the Ukraine scandal.
"President Nixon did the right thing and resigned before it moved to a trial in the Senate," said O'Rourke. "I'm calling upon those who are close to President Trump right now, the same ones who tried to hide the transcript or the notes from this phone call, who right now are complicit in what the president is doing, to advise him to do the right thing and to resign from this office."
"If we're talking about bringing together a very divided country, unifying once again around the great challenges that we have, then the most divisive president that we've ever had, one who is breaking laws with complete impunity right now, tearing this country apart, must step down," continued Beto. "That's the right thing to do. But should he fail to do that, the House must vote to impeach, and that trial must be held in the Senate. And I believe in this country, I believe in this country and I believe that we will do the right thing at the end of the day."