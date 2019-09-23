House Dems are nearing a ‘tipping point’ on impeachment because they’re sick of looking ‘weak’: CNN reporter

House Democrats may have finally reached their breaking point when it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump, CNN’s Manu Raju reported on Monday.

After days of digesting news that Trump repeatedly pressured the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Raju reports, many once-cautious Democrats now believe that impeachment is the only option they have left to thwart the president’s lawlessness.

“House Democrats are telling me this morning that they believe that the caucus is nearing a tipping point on impeachment because of this growing controversy, and because they believe that this will be a triggering event and that the public will get behind,” he explained.

Raju then explained how House Democrats over the weekend expressed alarm at the prospect of sitting idly by while letting the president allegedly extort a foreign government to smear their own party’s frontrunner.

In particular, Raju says that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said he got an earful from constituents over the weekend about party leadership’s “weak” response to the president’s actions.

“I can tell you, a number of Democrats feel this way and believe the calculus will shift if the controversy grows,” he said.

Watch the video below.