House Dems are nearing a ‘tipping point’ on impeachment because they’re sick of looking ‘weak’: CNN reporter
House Democrats may have finally reached their breaking point when it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump, CNN’s Manu Raju reported on Monday.
After days of digesting news that Trump repeatedly pressured the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Raju reports, many once-cautious Democrats now believe that impeachment is the only option they have left to thwart the president’s lawlessness.
“House Democrats are telling me this morning that they believe that the caucus is nearing a tipping point on impeachment because of this growing controversy, and because they believe that this will be a triggering event and that the public will get behind,” he explained.
Raju then explained how House Democrats over the weekend expressed alarm at the prospect of sitting idly by while letting the president allegedly extort a foreign government to smear their own party’s frontrunner.
In particular, Raju says that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said he got an earful from constituents over the weekend about party leadership’s “weak” response to the president’s actions.
“I can tell you, a number of Democrats feel this way and believe the calculus will shift if the controversy grows,” he said.
Lawmaker flips on impeachment over Trump’s Ukraine scandal: ‘I don’t think we have much of a choice’
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said on Monday that lawmakers don't "have much of a choice" but to impeach President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Ukraine's president to fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"You have also been clear, sir, at least up until now that you are not supportive of impeachment against the president," CNN host Poppy Harlow told Gonzalez. "You said just in June the best way to impeach Trump is to defeat him in 2020."
"But if The Wall Street Journal reporting bears out -- and we have no reason to believe it won’t -- that the president eight times demanded this investigation by Ukraine and if there was any quid pro quo for U.S. aid to Ukraine, do you then support impeachment of the president?" the CNN host asked.
Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN's John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party's transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.
In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president's actions.
"The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency," he said. "What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party... would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It's so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, 'Well, it's really not that bad.'"
Trump must be removed if the Ukraine scandal is proven: CNN’s John Avlon
On Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day," fact checker John Avlon broke down the seriousness of the allegations against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal — and said that he must be removed as president if the facts are confirmed.
"Perspective is the thing we have least of in our politics," said Avlon. "Let’s put this latest Trump scandal in perspective before the weight of Washington normalization once again defines deviancy down. To investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son — and keep in mind this was one day after the Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill — the very next day, President Trump is accused of being at it again. This time from the Oval Office potentially using taxpayer dollars as leverage."