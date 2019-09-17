Quantcast
House GOP loses yet another incumbent as California’s Paul Cook announces retirement

Another day, another retirement for House Republicans.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Rep. Paul Cook R-CA) is heading for the exits and retiring at the end of his term in 2020.

Instead of serving in Congress for another term, Cook will run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the congressman’s chief of staff tells the Los Angeles Times.

Even though Democrats made major gains in California during the 2018 midterm elections, Cook’s district will be difficult for the party to pick up. Cook last year won reelection with 60 percent of the vote and his opponent wasn’t even a Democrat, but fellow Republican Tim Donnelly.

House Republicans have been rocked by several recent retirement announcements, including several Texas lawmakers who are retiring at a time when many observers believe the state is turning more blue.


