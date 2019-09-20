‘How could they do this to us?’ Ask Afghan farmers after reporting reveals officials knew civilians were in area of lethal US drone strike
“This is just one of the horrors of endless war.”
Afghan officials knew for over a week that civilians were in the area bombed by a U.S. drone strike on Wednesday, raising more questions about the attack that killed 30 farmers and wounded 40 more.
“My son and his friends were killed by the Americans,” village chief Malak Khaiyali Khan told Reuters. “How could they do this to us?”
On Thursday, Common Dreams reported on the strike, which was decribed as a “total massacre” by journalist Emran Feroz.
According to Reuters, village elders from the Wazir Tangi area of Nangarhar province on September 7 sent a letter to the region’s governor alerting him to the fact they planned to have as many as 200 laborers picking pine nuts.
The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Sept. 7, was sent in an effort to help protect laborers from getting caught in clashes between U.S.-backed Afghan forces and Islamic State fighters in the mountainous terrain largely controlled by the jihadists.
Twelve days later, a drone strike hit a camp of workers.
“We had huddled together around small bonfires and we were discussing the security situation in our villages, but suddenly everything changed,” said survivor Akram Sultan. “There was destruction everywhere.”
As fallout from the attack continued to reverberate around the eastern province, U.S. politicians and progressives condemned the strike.
“This is just one of the horrors of endless war,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic party’s 2020 presidential nomination.
Attacks like the drone strike lead to more extreme radicalization and opportunities for groups like ISIS and the Taliban to recruit angry victims of U.S. aggression, said Young Turks commentator Hasan Piker.
“We are destroying these countries,” Piker said, “and the only people with the infrastructure to fight back are extremist groups who take advantage of the destabilization.”
Breaking Banner
Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’
During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment-- and that would give them something to write about.
The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.
That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.
"The easiest thing I could do would be, 'Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'" Trump said of the Pentagon. "And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That's the easiest thing I could do, it's so easy. And for all of those that say, 'Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,' actually, in my opinion, it shows strength."
‘I defeated the Caliphate’: Trump threatens to release ISIS captives at European borders
US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don't take back their captured nationals.
"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.
"We're asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we're asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want.
Trump announces toughest sanctions ‘ever’ on Iran
President Donald Trump on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran's central bank, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by the United States.
"We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," he said.
The Trump administration has vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for weekend blasts on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, which caused a sharp hike in global crude prices.
The United States already maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran including on its central bank, with anyone who deals with it subject to prosecution.