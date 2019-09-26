How Trump could throw Mike Pence under the bus to save himself
Moreso than at any other time in his presidency, Donald Trump appears to be perilously close to being impeached by the House of Representatives — and potentially even removed by the Senate.
Removal by the Senate still seems like a tall order, given that 20 Republicans would need to join with the 47 Democrats to find Trump guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and give him the boot. But some cracks have appeared in Trump’s stalwart GOP defenses as the details of an intelligence community whistleblower have emerged and a devastating record of a call with Ukraine was released. And if the conduct that continues to be exposed is increasingly serious and damning, it’s possible even Republican lawmaker could be convinced to push the president out of office (though the most likely outcome is still impeachment in the House and acquittal in the Senate).
But if it appears that the Senate is turning against the president, Trump may have one move left to save himself: thoroughly tar Vice President Mike Pence with the Ukraine scandal.
It may seem a bit counter-intuitive, but by making it clear how thoroughly he corrupted his administration, Trump may be able to entrench himself in office. Because if Trump is removed, naturally, the vice president takes over. But if Trump and Pence were both removed — without time for a replacement vice president to be found — the presidency falls to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
The last thing Senate Republicans would do, short of handing over the nuclear codes to Russia or China, is elevate a Democrat to become president and replace a Republican. Impeaching and removing Trump seems to be a big enough stretch to imagine — but ousting Trump and Pence in one fell swoop, as some have fantasized about, is unthinkable for the GOP.
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.