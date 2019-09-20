Hurricane Lorena threatens Mexico’s Los Cabos resort
Hurricane Lorena regained strength Friday as it closed in on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and the turquoise-water beaches of popular tourist destination Los Cabos.
The storm, which has been churning up the Pacific coast, made landfall Thursday in central Mexico, then was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm before moving back over the water and regaining strength.
According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Lorena was packing sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour as it approached Los Cabos Friday morning, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the scale of 1 to 5.
It was moving slowly northwest at four kilometers per hour, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT bulletin.
“Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in the southern Baja California peninsula later today, with tropical storm conditions beginning by this morning,” the NHC said.
It said the storm was expected to dump 7.6 to 15.2 centimeters (three to six inches) of rain on the area, which “may result in flash flooding.”
“Some additional strengthening is possible today, but weakening is likely to begin by Saturday night,” it said.
Lorena already buffeted west-central Mexico with strong winds, torrential rain and high waves, leading officials to cancel school in the affected areas.
Authorities have suspended classes in Los Cabos for Friday, and ordered all boats to remain docked.
DHS finally has an official strategy to fight white supremacist violence — but Trump may not bother using it
A string of mass shootings involving white nationalists has finally spurred the Department of Homeland Security to come up with a plan to confront the threat.
The Atlantic reports that DHS will unveil a new policy for combating white nationalist terrorism and its goals include securing "more resources to analyze the changing nature of terrorism in the U.S.; improve information-sharing with local law enforcement; and provide training to communities to prevent or respond to attacks, including through active-shooter drills and security in schools."
While this sounds good, the Atlantic's report also finds that many of the policy recommendations contained in the plan simply call for more study of the issues surrounding white nationalist recruitment and incitement, which indicates that the government is still trying to get a handle on the problem.
CNN’s Jim Acosta busts Trump’s whistleblower lies: ‘Just not answering questions in a straightforward fashion’
CNN's Jim Acosta busted several falsehoods in President Donald Trump's remarks from the Oval Office about a whistleblower complaint filed against him by an intelligence official.
The president answered questions about the complaint, which appears to center on a phone call he made to the Ukrainian president, during a White House news conference with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
"He did not really answer the question whether or not he spoke with the Ukranian prime minister about former Vice President Joe Biden, at one point saying it doesn't matter what he discussed," Acosta said. "But there are plenty of contradictions here that the president offered up to reporters when he was sitting down in the Oval Office, at one point describing the whistleblower has being partisan and part of a hack job, but at the same time saying he doesn't know who the whistleblower is."
DOJ’s case against Andrew McCabe is ‘weak and likely to fail’: Ex-federal prosecutor
In an opinion piece for POLITICO this Friday, former federal prosecutor and legal affairs commentator Renato Mariotti characterized the case federal prosecutors want to bring against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as "weak and likely to fail at trial."
President Trump fired McCabe in March of last year just before he was set to retire. McCabe's planned retirement came in the wake of a DOJ internal watchdog's determination that he had authorized a leak about a federal investigation into the Clinton Foundation as the 2016 presidential campaign was ending. According to investigators, McCabe displayed a "lack of candor" when asked about the leak. On Thursday of last week, federal prosecutors recommended that charges be brought against him.