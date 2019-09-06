‘I am a white nationalist and registered Republican’ said man accused of threatening to shoot up a Walmart: Police
A man who allegedly threaten to shoot up a Walmart one day after a mass shooting at the big box retailer’s El Paso store led to the deaths of 22 people allegedly called himself a “white nationalist” and a “Republican.” He also allegedly said he planned on “committing a hate crime,” all according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had flagged social media posts they believe were made by Richard Dean Clayton under an alias. A 77-page report documenting his actions and behaviors is being used to try to ban him from possessing firearms or ammunition for one year under Florida’s red flag law.
“3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to walmart next week,” read one of the social media posts. That one was written on August 4, the day after the Walmart El Paso massacre.
In a separate post he described his political beliefs.
“Everyone [in real life] calls me a ‘Nazi’ despite my countless attempts to correct their assumptions about my political beliefs by claiming that I am simply a white nationalist and registered Republican,” the October 24 post reads. “And the only reason I balk at the terminology normies use to describe me is because I don’t fully understand national socialism’s economic principles, and because capitalist, corporate America has done very well for my family, as well as for many other families like mine.”
A February 4 post read: “[Expletive] the internet. I’m committing a hate crime [in real life] tonight.”
Another post featured “a shirtless man agents noted fits Clayton’s description posed with a rifle in front of a Trump banner, while wearing a flag bandanna over his face and holding a bottle of bourbon.”
Image: FDLE/Facebook
Hat tip: Joe.My.God.
Evangelist Benny Hinn gets busted for pushing the prosperity gospel just two days after renouncing it
In a stunning reversal earlier this week, controversial televangelist and faith healer Benny Hinn announced to his followers that he will no longer preach the "prosperity gospel," a teaching that says believers will be rewarded with health and wealth as long as they give monetary offerings to their churches and pastors.
“I’m sorry to say that prosperity has gone a little crazy and I’m correcting my own theology and you need to all know it,” Hinn said in a live video posted to his Facebook page on Monday. “Because when I read the Bible now, I don’t see the Bible in the same eyes I saw 20 years ago.”
Breaking Banner
A Yale psychiatrist explains the dangerous mental pathology behind Trump’s unhinged ‘Sharpiegate’ fiasco
Over the past week, as Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas and parts of the U.S., the news cycle was roiled by the so-called "Sharpie-gate." On the one hand, President Donald Trump's original offense—using a map doctored with a pen to suggest, falsely, that Alabama was in the path of the storm—was relatively minor. But the president's refusal to admit he was wrong—he doubled down on Twitter and elsewhere—kept the story in the news all week.
"As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!” he declared triumphantly.
Breaking Banner
Manufacturing CEOs lash out at Trump as economic uncertainty takes its toll: ‘Exhausting and demoralizing’
American business leaders' patience with Donald Trump's trade war with longtime U.S. trading partners is wearing thin in the manufacturing sector, with company CEOs and supply-chain managers lamenting they are unable to make long term plans out of fears of what the president will do next.
According to a wrap-up by Axios, the ongoing tariff war with China -- as well the president's demand that companies move their manufacturing back to the U.S. or to other off-shore countries -- is causing CEO's to increasingly speak up and question what Trump is trying to achieve -- besides create chaos in the markets.