‘I defeated the Caliphate’: Trump threatens to release ISIS captives at European borders
US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don’t take back their captured nationals.
“I defeated the Caliphate,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
“And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters,” Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.
“We’re asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we’re asking them to take back these prisoners of war,” Trump said. “And they can try them, do what they want.
“So far, they’ve refused,” Trump said, singling out Germany and France.
“And at some point, I’m going to have to say, ‘I’m sorry, but you either take them back or we’re going to let them go at your border,'” he said.
“Because the United States is not going to have thousands and thousands of people that we’ve captured stationed at Guantanamo Bay, held captive at Guantanamo Bay, for the next 50 years and us spending billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said.
“We’ve done Europe a tremendous favor,” Trump continued. “If they don’t take them back, we’re going to probably put them at the border and then they’ll have to capture them again.”
Trump made a similar threat about a month ago when he complained about the reluctance of European countries to take back their captured nationals.
Thousands of captured IS fighters, including many Europeans, are being held in camps in Syria.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’
During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment-- and that would give them something to write about.
The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.
That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.
"The easiest thing I could do would be, 'Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'" Trump said of the Pentagon. "And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That's the easiest thing I could do, it's so easy. And for all of those that say, 'Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,' actually, in my opinion, it shows strength."
‘I defeated the Caliphate’: Trump threatens to release ISIS captives at European borders
US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don't take back their captured nationals.
"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.
"We're asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we're asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want.
Trump announces toughest sanctions ‘ever’ on Iran
President Donald Trump on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran's central bank, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by the United States.
"We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," he said.
The Trump administration has vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for weekend blasts on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, which caused a sharp hike in global crude prices.
The United States already maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran including on its central bank, with anyone who deals with it subject to prosecution.