‘I don’t know’: Trump swears he has no idea how Sharpie alterations to Hurricane Dorian map happened

President Donald Trump has a difficult time admitting that he is wrong. Meanwhile, he rails against the media for “fake news” and claims that he is the only one telling the truth. Trump tweeted over the weekend that Alabama was going to be hit by Hurricane Dorian, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a correction that Trump was mixing up Alabama and Georgia.

Wednesday, however, Trump shared falsified information about the Hurricane Dorian track. The president displayed an old hurricane projection map that had been altered with a black Sharpie.

When a reporter asked about the alteration, Trump repeated he didn’t know how that got drawn on the map.

“No, I just know that Alabama was in the original forecast,” Trump said. “They thought it would get a piece of it. It was supposed to go — actually we have a better map than that, which is going to be presented where we had many lines going directly, many models, each line being a model, and they would go directly through and in all cases Alabama if not lightly in some places pretty hard. Georgia, Alabama was a different route. They actually gave that 95 percent chance probability. Turns out that is not what happened, it made the right turn up the coast.”

Trump maintained that Alabama was going to be hit very hard.

“Georgia will be, possibly,” Trump continued. “We’re going to see. We’re right at that point right now but I think Georgia will be in great shape. Everyone is going to be in great shape because we’re going to take care of it regardless. But the original path was through Florida. That was probably three days — I think that’s three, four days old. The original path that most people thought it was going to be taking, as you know, was right through Florida where on the right would have been Georgia, Alabama, et cetera.”

“That map you showed us today, it looked like it almost had like a Sharpie on it,” the reporter noted.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Trump repeated.

Trump has over 12,000 documented lies since he entered the White House, according to the Washington Post. He also uses a Sharpie to sign all documents. It’s unclear if the president drew it on the map or a staffer did to help the president save face.

Watch the comments below: