‘I told it to Mike — two Mikes’: Trump launches into indecipherable rant when asked about Ukraine
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended himself against accusations that he threatened to cut off Ukraine’s aid if the country did not investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
During a brief press conference at the United Nations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump was asked why he cut off aid to Ukraine.
“Why is the United States the only one paying to Ukraine?” the U.S. president complained. “Why isn’t Germany, why isn’t France? Why aren’t these countries paying? Why are we paying all the time? No one has given more to Ukraine. President Obama used to send pillows and sheets. I send anti-tank weapons.”
“Why is it always the United States that’s paying? I made that loud and clear. I told that the Mick Mulvaney, I told to a lot of people,” the president continued. “I told it to a lot of different people. I told it to Mike, two Mikes. I it told to Steve. I keep asking Wilbur Ross.”
Trump ranted on: “I said, hold it up, let’s get other people to pay, and then everybody called me, ‘Oh please, can we pay?’ — and they said — and there was never any quid pro quo, the letter was beautiful, it was a perfect letter, unlike Biden.”
Trump concluded by insisting “there was no pressure applied, no nothing” to Ukraine.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Meghan McCain sulks after Whoopi Goldberg scolds her for being ‘dismissive’ of Ukraine allegations
Meghan McCain fumed after a commercial break interrupted her response to Whoopi Goldberg, who chided the conservative co-host for downplaying the latest allegations against President Donald Trump.
Her fellow "View" conservative Abby Huntsman denounced Trump pressuring Ukraine to deliver campaign dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, which she described as extortion, but McCain instead complained about the previous president.
‘Fallacy’ to say Amazon is the heritage of humankind, Bolsonaro says
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under attack for wildfires that are raging in the Amazon, told the United Nations Tuesday that the rainforest is his country's sovereign territory.
"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.
Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media "aroused our patriotic sentiments."
‘Things are unraveling around him’: CNN’s Acosta says Ukraine scandal weighed down Trump’s ‘low energy’ UN speech
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's red-meat speech at the United Nations -- in which he attacked immigration activists and promoted the right to own guns -- was driven in part by fear of losing his base.
Acosta said that Trump's speech can't be seen outside the context of congressional investigations that are ramping up against the president over his call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"The delivery was low energy," Acosta said of the speech. "The president seemed flat. You have to wonder if this Ukraine issue is just hanging over everything like a wet blanket for this president."