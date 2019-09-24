‘I told it to Mike — two Mikes’: Trump launches into indecipherable rant when asked about Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended himself against accusations that he threatened to cut off Ukraine’s aid if the country did not investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

During a brief press conference at the United Nations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump was asked why he cut off aid to Ukraine.

“Why is the United States the only one paying to Ukraine?” the U.S. president complained. “Why isn’t Germany, why isn’t France? Why aren’t these countries paying? Why are we paying all the time? No one has given more to Ukraine. President Obama used to send pillows and sheets. I send anti-tank weapons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is it always the United States that’s paying? I made that loud and clear. I told that the Mick Mulvaney, I told to a lot of people,” the president continued. “I told it to a lot of different people. I told it to Mike, two Mikes. I it told to Steve. I keep asking Wilbur Ross.”

Trump ranted on: “I said, hold it up, let’s get other people to pay, and then everybody called me, ‘Oh please, can we pay?’ — and they said — and there was never any quid pro quo, the letter was beautiful, it was a perfect letter, unlike Biden.”

Trump concluded by insisting “there was no pressure applied, no nothing” to Ukraine.

Watch the video below from Fox News.