Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I will bite through your eyeballs’: Trump supporter pleads guilty to threatening to eat Harvard professor

Published

8 mins ago

on

A 30-year-old Trump supporter from Rhode Island pleaded guilty to stalking and transmitting a threat this week after he sent dozens of emails to a Harvard professor that included threats to kill and eat them.

CBS Boston reports that Matthew Haviland earlier this year sent 28 emails to an unnamed Harvard professor who had been outspoken in favor of abortion rights and critical of Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the emails sent to the Harvard professor included threats involving cannibalism, such as “I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece,” and “I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream.”

Haviland also sent a dozen emails to Harvard University itself saying that its faculty members “should be Murdered in cold blood.”

According to a report from USA Today earlier this year, Haviland had actually been friends wit the professor he threatened to eat before Trump got elected president.

The professor told the FBI that he believed Haviland had become radicalized because “of the way the news media portrays” the president.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

‘Better wages, more toys’: Watch an adorable 3-year-old girl lead chant at General Motors strike

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

A 3-year-old girl was caught on video leading a chant of "better wages, more toys" at a the General Motors strike in Ohio.

Video of the girl was posted by Mike Elk of The Payday Report.

WATCH: 3 year old girl leads chant of "Better Wages, More Toys" #gmstrike pic.twitter.com/JRmG7er6Ry

— Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 18, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I will bite through your eyeballs’: Trump supporter pleads guilty to threatening to eat Harvard professor

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

A 30-year-old Trump supporter from Rhode Island pleaded guilty to stalking and transmitting a threat this week after he sent dozens of emails to a Harvard professor that included threats to kill and eat them.

CBS Boston reports that Matthew Haviland earlier this year sent 28 emails to an unnamed Harvard professor who had been outspoken in favor of abortion rights and critical of Trump.

Some of the emails sent to the Harvard professor included threats involving cannibalism, such as "I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece,” and “I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Parents furious after Melania Trump invites UN students to Stock Exchange visit

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Parents at a United Nations school are objecting to their children being invited to the New York Stock Exchange with Melania Trump.

The White House invited 10 students to attend the daily bell ringing with the first lady, but some parents at the United Nations International School are furious their children might be used as political props, reported the New York Daily News.

“I am profoundly disappointed by the decision to accept this invitation,” said one UN worker and parent in a letter sent to a UN undersecretary-general.

Continue Reading
 
 