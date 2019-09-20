Quantcast
Connect with us

Images from global climate strikes show city streets packed with millions of people

Published

4 mins ago

on

This Friday, millions of people around the world are skipping school and work to demand action on climate change. According to reports, “global climate strikes” are currently taking place in over 150 countries, all designed to take place ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit this coming Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images coming out of New York City alone show the massive scale of the protests. Tweeting from the NYC march, climate activist Greta Thunberg said that “lower Manhattan is absolutely packed with people.”

In another tweet fired off this afternoon, Thunberg shared images of New York City streets packed with throngs of people and said preliminary numbers say there are at least 3 million people at today’s protests around the world. “And that is before counting North and South America,” she wrote.

Other images and videos shared across Twitter show the massive turnout in NYC and other parts of the globe.

There are some businesses that are letting workers take the day off to attend the climate strikes and others are closing outright, CBS News reports. Over 7,000 companies have pledged to either donate ad space or put banners on their sites to show their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured image via Greta Thunberg/Twitter


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Images from global climate strikes show city streets packed with millions of people

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

This Friday, millions of people around the world are skipping school and work to demand action on climate change. According to reports, "global climate strikes" are currently taking place in over 150 countries, all designed to take place ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit this coming Monday.

Images coming out of New York City alone show the massive scale of the protests. Tweeting from the NYC march, climate activist Greta Thunberg said that "lower Manhattan is absolutely packed with people."

Continue Reading

Facebook

WATCH: Barbara McQuade explains how she jailed mayor of Detroit — for same thing Trump did

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

On Thursday, it was revealed that a whistleblower in the intelligence community has submitted a complaint about President Donald Trump's conduct with a foreign leader.

There was widespread speculation Friday on the nature of the complaint, but experts suspect it has to do with the president trying to extract opposition research on Joe Biden from the president of Ukraine. Recently, Trump's lawyer and friend Rudy Giulani traveled to the country to unearth dirt on Biden's son.

And experts are concerned that Trump promised the foreign leader a better relationship with the U.S. in exchange.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

‘Mr. President, we’ll see you in court’: 23 states join California in suing Trump administration

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

California and 23 other states on Friday sued the Trump administration over its bid to restrict their authority to limit auto emissions, setting the stage for a bitter court battle over states' rights and climate change.

The lawsuit is in response to President Donald Trump's announcement this week that his administration was revoking a waiver accorded to California over the past 50 years to set its own vehicle emissions standards which are tougher than those imposed by the federal government.

The waiver over the years has helped the state -- which has some of the most polluted cities in the country -- to improve its air quality and become a model for battling climate change.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image