Impeachment and abortion among the major issues not asked about during Democratic debate
Several major issues were never asked about during Thursday night’s debate in Houston.
The question of impeaching President Donald Trump was one major issue that was not asked about by moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.
Other issues not receiving questions include the U.S. Supreme Court, LGBTQ issues, voting rights, campaign finance, the Middle East and education.
Viewers of the debate noticed the neglected issues, here’s some of what people were saying.
Know what didn't get mentioned tonight? The word everyone is talking about in Washington: impeachment. https://t.co/RZyB8hxAWR
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 13, 2019
Early childhood education
— Nick Vucic (@npv708) September 13, 2019
Over two hours into this debate – lots of questions on topics that a president will have very little power to control.
Very little on foreign policy, which presidents have huge control over, and none so far on the Iran nuclear issue or Israel's annexation of the West Bank.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 13, 2019
Education is a GREAT example of an important issue we need more debate on — because there are REAL differences between #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate candidates on how to strengthen public education FOR ALL.
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Once again, leading the free world apparently is treated like a niche issue at a presidential debate. #DemocraticDebate
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 13, 2019
Not a single word about abortion. #DemDebate
— Liz Plank (@feministabulous) September 13, 2019
Local Advocacy Group Cannot Believe Debate Failed To Mention Local Advocacy Issue
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) September 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
2020 Election
Impeachment and abortion among the major issues not asked about during Democratic debate
Several major issues were never asked about during Thursday night's debate in Houston.
The question of impeaching President Donald Trump was one major issue that was not asked about by moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.
Other issues not receiving questions include the U.S. Supreme Court, LGBTQ issues, voting rights, campaign finance, the Middle East and education.
Viewers of the debate noticed the neglected issues, here's some of what people were saying.
https://twitter.com/alivitali/status/1172336151958474753
2020 Election
Trump ‘poses a mortal threat to people of color’: Beto rips the ‘white supremacist in the White House’
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (R-TX) ripped the "white supremacist in the White House" during Thursday evening's Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.
"Since we’re here at an HBCU, I’d like to start with young black voters. Several recent polls indicate their number one concern is racism. This campus, this state, and this nation are still raw from that racially motivated attack on Latinos in El Paso," moderator Linsey Davis said. "Now, we know that the racial divide started long before President Trump and President Obama, but each of you on this stage has said that President Trump has made that divide worse. Congressman O’Rourke, coming to you first, why are you the most qualified candidate to address this divide?"
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Democrats running to take on President Donald Trump debate in Houston
Ten Democrats running to be the DNC's 2020 nominee are debating in Houston, Texas on Thursday.
The debate will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision's Jorge Ramos and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. eastern and last for three hours.
The candidates will appear on stage, from left to right, in the following order:Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegVermont Sen. Bernie SandersFormer Vice President Joe BidenMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisEntrepreneur Andrew YangFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Watch live: