Impeachment and abortion among the major issues not asked about during Democratic debate

Several major issues were never asked about during Thursday night’s debate in Houston.

The question of impeaching President Donald Trump was one major issue that was not asked about by moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

Other issues not receiving questions include the U.S. Supreme Court, LGBTQ issues, voting rights, campaign finance, the Middle East and education.

Viewers of the debate noticed the neglected issues, here’s some of what people were saying.

Know what didn't get mentioned tonight? The word everyone is talking about in Washington: impeachment. https://t.co/RZyB8hxAWR — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 13, 2019

Early childhood education — Nick Vucic (@npv708) September 13, 2019

Over two hours into this debate – lots of questions on topics that a president will have very little power to control. Very little on foreign policy, which presidents have huge control over, and none so far on the Iran nuclear issue or Israel's annexation of the West Bank. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 13, 2019

Education is a GREAT example of an important issue we need more debate on — because there are REAL differences between #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate candidates on how to strengthen public education FOR ALL. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 13, 2019

Once again, leading the free world apparently is treated like a niche issue at a presidential debate. #DemocraticDebate — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 13, 2019

Not a single word about abortion. #DemDebate — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) September 13, 2019