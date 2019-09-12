Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment and abortion among the major issues not asked about during Democratic debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

Several major issues were never asked about during Thursday night’s debate in Houston.

The question of impeaching President Donald Trump was one major issue that was not asked about by moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

Other issues not receiving questions include the U.S. Supreme Court, LGBTQ issues, voting rights, campaign finance, the Middle East and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers of the debate noticed the neglected issues, here’s some of what people were saying.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Impeachment and abortion among the major issues not asked about during Democratic debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Several major issues were never asked about during Thursday night's debate in Houston.

The question of impeaching President Donald Trump was one major issue that was not asked about by moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

Other issues not receiving questions include the U.S. Supreme Court, LGBTQ issues, voting rights, campaign finance, the Middle East and education.

Viewers of the debate noticed the neglected issues, here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/alivitali/status/1172336151958474753

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘poses a mortal threat to people of color’: Beto rips the ‘white supremacist in the White House’

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (R-TX) ripped the "white supremacist in the White House" during Thursday evening's Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

"Since we’re here at an HBCU, I’d like to start with young black voters. Several recent polls indicate their number one concern is racism. This campus, this state, and this nation are still raw from that racially motivated attack on Latinos in El Paso," moderator Linsey Davis said. "Now, we know that the racial divide started long before President Trump and President Obama, but each of you on this stage has said that President Trump has made that divide worse. Congressman O’Rourke, coming to you first, why are you the most qualified candidate to address this divide?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Democrats running to take on President Donald Trump debate in Houston

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Ten Democrats running to be the DNC's 2020 nominee are debating in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

The debate will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision's Jorge Ramos and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. eastern and last for three hours.

The candidates will appear on stage, from left to right, in the following order:

Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegVermont Sen. Bernie SandersFormer Vice President Joe BidenMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisEntrepreneur Andrew YangFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Watch live:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image