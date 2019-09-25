In latest insane tweet – and on TV – Trump baselessly accuses Democrats of threatening Ukraine president

Falsely claims Democrats “went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat.”

President Donald Trump just took to Twitter to baselessly accuse Democrats of a “political threat” against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Minutes later he literally gave voice to his accusation in a news conference by attacking three top Democratic lawmakers.

In a series of tweets Trump tried to appear as if he were cooperating with the impeachment inquiry, but quickly pivoted to a “tit-for-tat” negotiation, for which he has no leg to stand.

I have informed @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and all Republicans in the House that I fully support transparency on so-called whistleblower information but also insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

….taken out of Ukraine and China. Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Earlier Wednesday Trump appeared in a bilateral press event with Zelensky, and on live national television again asked the newly-elected Ukraine head of state to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Experts have said that is illegal, and impeachable.

During that presser Trump also attacked former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s request to Zelensky came barely hours after the White House released a damning synopsis (“transcript“) or notes compilation of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, during which he also urged the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens. During that call Trump made clear if his “favor” were fulfilled he would assist the nation at war with Russia.

Watch:

NEW: Pres. Trump says he spoke with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans and informed them that “I fully support transparency on the so called whistleblower information.” https://t.co/y5De1Mi1tT pic.twitter.com/fE2DfgHyOV — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019

President Trump on his call with the Ukrainian president: “No push, no pressure, no nothing. It’s all a hoax, folks. It’s all a big hoax” https://t.co/W28Pt9yWqH pic.twitter.com/plSkOa1mQC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 25, 2019

