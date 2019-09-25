Quantcast
In latest insane tweet – and on TV – Trump baselessly accuses Democrats of threatening Ukraine president

Published

1 hour ago

on

Falsely claims Democrats “went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat.”

President Donald Trump just took to Twitter to baselessly accuse Democrats of a “political threat” against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Minutes later he literally gave voice to his accusation in a news conference by attacking three top Democratic lawmakers.

In a series of tweets Trump tried to appear as if he were cooperating with the impeachment inquiry, but quickly pivoted to a “tit-for-tat” negotiation, for which he has no leg to stand.

Earlier Wednesday Trump appeared in a bilateral press event with Zelensky, and on live national television again asked the newly-elected Ukraine head of state to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Experts have said that is illegal, and impeachable.

During that presser Trump also attacked former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related: ‘This Is How a Mafia Boss Talks’: Schiff Scorches Trump Over Ukraine Telephone Transcript

Trump’s request to Zelensky came barely hours after the White House released a damning synopsis (“transcript“) or notes compilation of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, during which he also urged the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens. During that call Trump made clear if his “favor” were fulfilled he would assist the nation at war with Russia.

Watch:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
