In ‘Ms Monopoly,’ women make more than men
In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled Tuesday, the trademark real estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially-minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs.
In “Ms Monopoly,” players collect inventions made by women, such as WiFi and solar heating.
Female players start out with more money than males and receive $240 each time they pass “go,” more than the $200 that goes to males.
That’s an inversion on real life, where women make only 81 percent of what men do, according to the US Department of Labor.
The game box shows a bright-eyed Ms Monopoly carrying a coffee cup and announces itself as “the first game where women make more than men.”
The pay disparity “is a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” Hasbro said in a news release. “However, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”
The game will be available from mid-September in the US as well as in a range of other countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Malaysia.
Earlier riffs on Monopoly have been based on “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” as well as a “Monopoly for Millennials” version and a “Cheater’s” version.
Breaking Banner
Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers
President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.
"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign
On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.
Faced with soaring costs of private insurance, poll shows 58% of small business owners support Medicare for All
"Medicare for All is the only solution to our healthcare cost crisis that will offer relief to workers and small businesses alike."
A survey released this week by the Commonwealth Fund found that, faced with soaring costs under the for-profit status quo, 58 percent of U.S. small business owners support replacing America's dysfunctional healthcare system with Medicare for All.