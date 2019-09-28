Quantcast
Internet brutally schools Lindsey Graham for whining ‘hearsay’ can’t be used in Trump impeachment hearings

On Saturday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Twitter that the whistleblower’s account of President Donald Trump’s call pressuring the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn’t be usable in an impeachment inquiry, because the whistleblower hadn’t seen or heard the behavior firsthand:

Graham, himself an attorney, was promptly decimated by a number of commenters, including federal prosecutors, pointing out that there are in fact many cases in which hearsay evidence is admissible — including, most notably, Linda Tripp’s testimony against President Bill Clinton in his own impeachment hearing, which then-Congressman Graham supported at the time:

