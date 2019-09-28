Internet brutally schools Lindsey Graham for whining ‘hearsay’ can’t be used in Trump impeachment hearings

On Saturday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Twitter that the whistleblower’s account of President Donald Trump’s call pressuring the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn’t be usable in an impeachment inquiry, because the whistleblower hadn’t seen or heard the behavior firsthand:

In America you can’t even get a parking ticket based on hearsay testimony. But you can impeach a president? I certainly hope not. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 28, 2019

Graham, himself an attorney, was promptly decimated by a number of commenters, including federal prosecutors, pointing out that there are in fact many cases in which hearsay evidence is admissible — including, most notably, Linda Tripp’s testimony against President Bill Clinton in his own impeachment hearing, which then-Congressman Graham supported at the time:

Is the phone call between Trump and Zelensky hearsay? (Hint: NO). Your desperation is showing @LindseyGrahamSC. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the WB was a depository of information by concerned people working in this Administration that WB collected. That so much of the WB complaint is so clearly true — per the call summary released by the WH & WH admissions, just shows how right on he was. — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 28, 2019

If this is the line of defense for impeachment, Pres. Trump is in deep, deep trouble. 1. Transcript is damning

2. President admitted he did it

3. Inspector General INTERVIEWED WITNESSES before concluding allegations credible Secret no. 4: wait for April phone transcript to drop — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 28, 2019

Senator Graham, do you mind posting your comments in 1998 objecting to using Linda Tripp’s hearsay allegations as a basis for investigating Bill Clinton? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 28, 2019

Beyond the fact that Graham and the GOP had little trouble impeaching Clinton on Linda Tripp’s second-hand info, the allegations now are in the document released by the White House ITSELF. Trump *himself* told us he did this! He said he ordered the Code Red! https://t.co/cZkIdj3T27 — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You're not very good at remembering what you did as a Representative during Clinton's impeachment. You might think that's good politics. It isn't. It stinks for the people you're supposed to represent. The ones who are supposed to be represented, and instead they got you. YOU. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 28, 2019

No, I'm not going to link to the exceptions and exemptions to hearsay in the federal rules of evidence. You know what they are. You're just fucking gaslighting. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 28, 2019

The response from @Popehat to @LindseyGrahamSC is a thing of beauty and suitable for framing. pic.twitter.com/u0Cp6TFrXk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I originally thought it was a timeshare. — Dan Schwab (@KeyToons) September 28, 2019