Internet celebrates John Bolton’s humiliating firing: ‘Rough day — he was so close to starting World War III’

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Tuesday that he was firing hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, which immediately lit up spontaneous celebrations all across Twitter.

The president not only axed his national security adviser, but did so in a humiliating way by claiming in a tweet that he informed Bolton that “his services are no longer needed in the White House,” while also outlining how he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”

Bolton, who has pushed for hawkish stances against countries such as Iran and Venezuela, has been a divisive figure in American politics ever since former President George W. Bush nominated him to an ill-fated tenure as America’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Given this, many of the reactions to Bolton’s firing were filled with unrestrained glee — check them out below.

Rough day for John Bolton. He was so close to starting World War III and he just couldn’t get there. Hope he finds solace in the private sector where neocons and Fox News will pay him exorbitantly to spout his incoherent, jingoistic nonsense. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) September 10, 2019

Today’s unsolvable dilemma is disliking Trump, but liking anyone who humiliates John Bolton. https://t.co/ZLf6BD71oi — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) September 10, 2019

Looking forward to John Bolton becoming a regular on Morning Joe roundtables. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 10, 2019

Incompetent John Bolton, who refused to start any good wars, has been been FIRED today and is bad for our “COUNTRY”!! — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) September 10, 2019

John Bolton saw the piss tape — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) September 10, 2019

Advanced message to John Bolton: Literally no one wants to read your book. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) September 10, 2019

John Bolton is leaving the White House to spend more time encouraging his children to start fights at school. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 10, 2019

At least John Bolton can return to doing what he loves most: living in the 1800s and yelling at Huckleberry Finn pic.twitter.com/tHW20mbVGw — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 10, 2019

Possible John Bolton replacements… – Tomi Lahren

– A Bag Of Shit That’s it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 10, 2019

John Bolton exit interview. pic.twitter.com/j6KvPzWpqh — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 10, 2019