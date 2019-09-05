Internet explodes with hilarious #SharpieGate drawings mocking Trump’s fake Hurricane Dorian weather map

Many across America were astonished that President Donald Trump drew on an official government weather map, apparently with a Sharpie, an expanded range of where Dorian had been projected to travel to avoid admitting he lied about the devastatingly huge hurricane moving into Alabama. Trump’s drawing, which appeared in a press event on national television, clearly was fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, the president may have committed an illegal act.

It did, however, inspire #SharpieGate, perhaps one of the funniest Trump scandals in a long time – with many posting to social media their own doctored versions of images that would fit Trump’s altered sense of reality.

The red arrow shows the expanded area Trump doctored:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some other altered photos posted to Twitter that fit Trump’s altered sense of reality:

BREAKING: Trump releases new inauguration photo confirming massive crowd pic.twitter.com/s9BdTx8s7y — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) September 4, 2019

Trump releases photo to show he’s taller than Obama. pic.twitter.com/U4K7C4MzQI — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 4, 2019

Also, while we’re at it…

Apologies for this too, lamestream media?? pic.twitter.com/lIcrlR3GvW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 4, 2019