Internet explodes with hilarious #SharpieGate drawings mocking Trump’s fake Hurricane Dorian weather map
Many across America were astonished that President Donald Trump drew on an official government weather map, apparently with a Sharpie, an expanded range of where Dorian had been projected to travel to avoid admitting he lied about the devastatingly huge hurricane moving into Alabama. Trump’s drawing, which appeared in a press event on national television, clearly was fake.
And yes, the president may have committed an illegal act.
It did, however, inspire #SharpieGate, perhaps one of the funniest Trump scandals in a long time – with many posting to social media their own doctored versions of images that would fit Trump’s altered sense of reality.
The red arrow shows the expanded area Trump doctored:
Here are some other altered photos posted to Twitter that fit Trump’s altered sense of reality:
BREAKING: Trump releases new inauguration photo confirming massive crowd pic.twitter.com/s9BdTx8s7y
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) September 4, 2019
Great minds. pic.twitter.com/GryLuH0Rd7
— Chuck (@ivychat) September 4, 2019
— David B. Landes (@World_ly) September 5, 2019
See…? pic.twitter.com/OjRtcHyd0j
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 4, 2019
Trump releases photo to show he’s taller than Obama. pic.twitter.com/U4K7C4MzQI
— Schooley (@Rschooley) September 4, 2019
— Peter Trump (@ShutUpTiff) September 5, 2019
Also, while we’re at it…
Apologies for this too, lamestream media?? pic.twitter.com/lIcrlR3GvW
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 4, 2019
Trump’s clean coal #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/taa5H7fCP3
— Shawn (@AxlWarpshaft01) September 5, 2019
The best one yet. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/fyoC3IqRJ4
— NoEmptySuits (@NoEmptySuits) September 5, 2019
Latest weather map… pic.twitter.com/HDCjb5jQil
— Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) September 4, 2019
OMG! The White House released a new photo of President Trump golfing. #sharpiegate #sharpie pic.twitter.com/BZz1lUUUqL
— Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 4, 2019
BREAKING: White House circulating this photo to prove @RealDonaldTrump never met Jeffrey Epstein #SharpieTrump #SharpieGate pic.twitter.com/lulBwPxKta
— MusicReviewer (@MusicReviewer7) September 5, 2019
Ah, the truth finally comes out. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/gqh93ZfDUL
— Jason Almenas (@striderno9) September 5, 2019
