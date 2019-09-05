Quantcast
Internet explodes with hilarious #SharpieGate drawings mocking Trump's fake Hurricane Dorian weather map

6 mins ago

Many across America were astonished that President Donald Trump drew on an official government weather map, apparently with a Sharpie, an expanded range of where Dorian had been projected to travel to avoid admitting he lied about the devastatingly huge hurricane moving into Alabama. Trump’s drawing, which appeared in a press event on national television, clearly was fake.

And yes, the president may have committed an illegal act.

It did, however, inspire #SharpieGate, perhaps one of the funniest Trump scandals in a long time – with many posting to social media their own doctored versions of images that would fit Trump’s altered sense of reality.

The red arrow shows the expanded area Trump doctored:

Here are some other altered photos posted to Twitter that fit Trump’s altered sense of reality:

 

 


