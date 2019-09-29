Internet questions why Latino SUV driver slapped with terrorism charge when white shooters aren’t

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with terrorism after he drove his car into a shopping mall. While no one was injured and police didn’t know the reason for the incident, they were quick to slap terrorist charges onto Javier Garcia for the crime.

“Investigators say they examined the history on Garcia’s cell phone and determined that he ‘searched Woodfield mall, the aerial view of the mall and mall premises 124 times between 9/19/19 at 14:38 – 9/20/19 at 12:55,'” said ABC7 Chicago.

Police explained that because he caused at least $100,000 in damages to a building with multiple stores, it falls under the definition of terrorism.

Gun safety advocates have argued that mass shooters should fall under charges of terrorism, but they rarely, if at all, are. The El Paso shooting was one that Americans presumed would be charged since the shooter specifically drove to the city to kill Latinos.

Garcia, by contrast, didn’t use a high-powered rifle and he didn’t kill anyone but is being charged as a terrorist.

You can see the comments from the web below:

Fucking absurd. Law enforcement throws the word terrorism around so freely whenever it's a man of color (that only damaged property!) but WHITE MEN who mow people down w/military style weapons are "mentally ill." Just more systemic racism. — Nicky George (@RUducknKittnMe) September 29, 2019

Lol wow. Terrorism if he were white he’d had a damaged childhood and deemed intoxicated — LondonReborn (@LondonLP) September 29, 2019

The brown skin mall driver “charged with terrorism” due to over $100K in property damage, but the white mass shooter who killed dozens of people was labeled as “sick”. A very messed up justice system we have here in this country! https://t.co/CV0f5efWQ2 — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) September 29, 2019

I ain’t saying what he did was okay but we got white Mfs shooting up schools and they mentally ill but when it’s a Hispanic doing dumb shit it’s terrorism https://t.co/jFfi0jc0x8 — Emi Mayo (@young__mayo) September 29, 2019

I’m not saying this isn’t terrorism but if this guy can get charged with terrorism there’s literally no reason any of these white supremacist terrorists can’t get charged with terrorism https://t.co/rdbi9nBXSY — the sixler (@Thesixler) September 29, 2019

I know what the guy did is bat shit crazy & very dangerous, but I find it very interesting how y’all are quick to charge him with terrorism but the white guy over there shooting up everybody is a “lone wolf” or has “mental problems”. But then again it’s the Chicago police so… pic.twitter.com/WLLgepnF6l — #HAPPYHENDERYDAY 💙⚜️🖤ＮＣＴ ｘ ＪＯＪＯ💙⚜️🖤 (@Caribbean_Kage) September 29, 2019

Obviously what he did was fucking wrong … but do y’all see how quick they are too call/charge his way of acting out, “terrorism”. Oh noooo but the fucking white racist people have been shooting up Walmart’s, malls, SCHOOLS, & it was an act of mental illness … BITCH THE FUCK https://t.co/mwcpyayaoh — citlalli✨ (@lallireynosoo) September 29, 2019

Let me get this straight.. When white men mass murder PEOPLE with guns, it's not terrorism?

When a man with the last name of Garcia drives into a mall hurts no one but damages over $100,000 of property, that's terrorism?

Fuck Amerikkka! https://t.co/1uX1zie3QB — Tim Bestbudz ✊🏴 (@TimBestbudz) September 29, 2019

Meanwhile a a white supremacist can murder people in a mass shooting and can’t be charged with domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/KND8vwSw1I — Taryn Jay 🌹 (@FeralHog420) September 29, 2019

Brown skin and kills no one= terrorist. White skin and kills many = mentally ill — dummy (@dummy24619260) September 29, 2019

I knew he wasn’t white as soon as I saw he was actually charged with terrorism. pic.twitter.com/zGbXPKwC8T — Zamboni Jones (@KanyePiece) September 29, 2019