Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet questions why Latino SUV driver slapped with terrorism charge when white shooters aren’t

Published

1 min ago

on

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with terrorism after he drove his car into a shopping mall. While no one was injured and police didn’t know the reason for the incident, they were quick to slap terrorist charges onto Javier Garcia for the crime.

“Investigators say they examined the history on Garcia’s cell phone and determined that he ‘searched Woodfield mall, the aerial view of the mall and mall premises 124 times between 9/19/19 at 14:38 – 9/20/19 at 12:55,'” said ABC7 Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police explained that because he caused at least $100,000 in damages to a building with multiple stores, it falls under the definition of terrorism.

Gun safety advocates have argued that mass shooters should fall under charges of terrorism, but they rarely, if at all, are. The El Paso shooting was one that Americans presumed would be charged since the shooter specifically drove to the city to kill Latinos.

Garcia, by contrast, didn’t use a high-powered rifle and he didn’t kill anyone but is being charged as a terrorist.

You can see the comments from the web below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

C-SPAN adds Mike Pence to list of 2020 candidates

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) put Mike Pence on its Twitter list of 2020 presidential candidates, NBC News reporter Ben Pu noticed.

While things haven't been looking good for President Donald Trump, he likely doesn't think that he'll be removed from the presidency and prevented from running next November. Still, C-SPAN seems to see Pence as an option.

https://twitter.com/BenPu_nbc/status/1178411065748656135

The Twitter list also includes Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) along with the other Democratic candidates. Trump is also included on the list. It could be that C-SPAN considers Pence part of the ticket and included him for that reason, or C-SPAN could see Pence suiting up to take over the ticket if the president is thrown out of office or resigns.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Frightened GOP lawmakers are relying on Trump’s Ukraine talking points because they have no idea what is coming next

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

According to a Republican political analyst, GOP lawmakers are so frightened to comment on Donald Trump's Ukraine bribery scandal that they are sticking strictly to the talking points emailed to them -- as well as Democrats in error -- by the White House so they don't later find themselves cornered by another revelation.

Speaking with MSNBC host David Gura, Susan Del Percio said some Republicans who are in swing districts are finding themselves over a barrel when it comes to defending the president.

Noting GOP lawmakers have admitted that they have yet to read the whistleblower report accusing the president of trading aid for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Del Percio pointed out that they managed to d find time to read the White House talking points as evidenced by their responses to reporters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Gym got owned’: Internet applauds Jake Tapper for ‘spanking’ Jim Jordan with his own molestation scandal

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

Internet users took to social media on Sunday to thank CNN host Jake Tapper after he called out a Republican congressman's hypocrisy on impeachment.

During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed that a whistleblower came forward to report alleged wrongdoings by President Donald Trump because "he didn't like the president."

Tapper interrupted Jordan: "We don't know that."

"These folks are bound and determined to go after the president," Jordan ranted.

Tapper pointed out that there is "no evidence" that the whistleblower had any bias against the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image