Internet slams ex-Trump aide for bragging he’ll be loyal to the president when he testifies before Congress

On Tuesday, ahead of his public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski took to Twitter to effectively boast that he will parrot the president’s talking points and offer nothing new to House Democrats — and tease an upcoming run for Senate in 2020:

Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction. There were lots of angry Democrats who tried to take down a duly elected President. Tune in. #Senate2020. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski was promptly pounded with criticism from commenters for saying the quiet part out loud:

It's interesting that Corey Lewandowski would clearly telegraph at the outset that he intends to lie relentlessly on Trump's behalf — in fact, Mueller did find collusion and extensive/likely criminal obstruction of justice — but it's good to have that established up front. https://t.co/pmmWzDOEWf — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 17, 2019

Interested in hearing the mental gymnastics involved in testifying under oath that collusion wasn’t collusion & obstruction wasn’t obstruction. https://t.co/D2XBoN2ImC — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 17, 2019

Your cult leader, I mean orange king is demanding you, a private citizen not answer questions during a congressional hearing. And, of course you will obey. This alone tells us what America has become and is clearly evidence that you and your leader obstruct justice. — hypatia (@holdavision) September 17, 2019

Corey may want to consider that the Senate and the House are very likely to be controlled by angry democrats elected by angry Americans. Lewandowski will sing a different tune when behind bars. — Mark Moore (@MarkMoo79901888) September 17, 2019

Can’t wait to hear you perjure yourself in open session! #TrumpCrimeSyndicate — MusicReviewer (@MusicReviewer7) September 17, 2019

Committing perjury to own the libs pic.twitter.com/ZvkWWZM0yZ — Sheena Nevar (@SheenaNevar) September 17, 2019

Can’t wait to see you sharing space w/Manafort. — S.C. (@yelphets) September 17, 2019