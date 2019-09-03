Is Chuck Schumer actively trying to blackball progressive candidates?
Months after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee formally announced it would blacklist consultants who work with primary challengers against incumbent Democrats, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — controlled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — is reportedly taking the policy of its House counterpart “one step further” by undermining progressive candidates attempting to flip Republican-held seats.
The Intercept reported Thursday that Andrew Romanoff, a Medicare for All and Green New Deal supporter running for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s Colorado seat, has had “multiple consultants” turn down offers to work on his campaign due to “pressure from the DSCC.”
The DSCC, which has endorsed former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in the Senate Democratic primary, “pressured consultants from at least five firms not to work with” Romanoff, according to The Intercept.
“They’ve made it clear to a number of the firms and individuals we tried to hire that they wouldn’t get any business in Washington or with the DSCC if they worked with me,” Romanoff said. “It’s been a well-orchestrated operation to blackball ragtag grassroots teams.”
On Twitter, Romanoff suggested his support for Medicare for All and the Green New Deal is unacceptable to the Democratic establishment, which has thrown its support behind the anti-Medicare for All and pro-fracking Hickenlooper. As Sludge reported just before The Intercept’s story was published, the DSCC “raked in cash from healthcare and fossil fuel lobbyists before endorsing Hickenlooper.”
“Shameless, but not surprising,” Romanoff said. “I support a Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Those priorities don’t sit well with the party bosses and powerbrokers in Washington — but I’m not running to represent them.”
Waleed Shahid, communications director for Justice Democrats, asked on Twitter, not without a note of irony, whether the DSCC was likely to interfere in the same way against Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., a moderate Democrat running to oust progressive incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, Senate sponsor of the Green New Deal bill.
According to the Intercept, the DSCC’s efforts to squash progressive campaigns are not limited to Colorado:
If the DSCC’s intervention in Colorado is any indication, the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm is taking the blacklist one step further, by discouraging consultants from working not only for challengers to incumbent Democrats, but also for progressives running against the establishment’s preferred candidate in a seat currently held by the GOP…ADVERTISEMENT
Individuals connected to a handful of campaigns across the country said they’ve heard about interventions by national Democrats, either in the form of the DSCC pressuring consultants not to work with progressive candidates, or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer telling people not to run for office in the first place.
Writer Aaron Freedman said the DSCC’s tactics are “arguably even worse than the DCCC blacklist — Schumer is blackballing progressives in open primaries for GOP-held seats.”
The DSCC, which is ostensibly headed by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., denied to The Intercept that it has an explicit policy of blacklisting consultants and firms that work with progressive challengers.
But the campaign arm’s early interventions are infuriating progressives and depriving viable candidates of the resources and staff necessary to sustain a Senate campaign.
“First they came for the House candidates; now they’re gonna come for the Senate candidates,” Heather Brewer, manager of New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s Senate campaign, told The Intercept. “They’re threatening people’s livelihoods, if people dare break with what the insiders in Washington want. It’s extortion.”
2020 Election
Disinformation is leading to the spread of authoritarianism worldwide
There’s a segment of the American left that believes we’re in no position to be outraged over Russia’s multifaceted campaign to swing the 2016 election to Trump because the U.S. has meddled in its share of elections in other countries. Setting aside the fact that this is a prime example of the tu quoque fallacy, it ignores the specific context of that intervention. The Kremlin didn’t help elect a generic Republican who is sympathetic to their interests–they worked on behalf of a clownish and corrupt narcissist who has no clue whatsoever about how to govern and has emboldened an ethno-nationalist movement that’s ripping the country apart.
2020 Election
New York Republicans scrambling to keep indicted lawmaker off the 2020 ballot and save seat
According to a report from Politico, the Republican Party in New York is frantically making moves to keep indicted Rep. Chris Collins off the 2020 general election ballot out of fears they will lose his House seat representing a GOP stronghold.
Collins, who briefly said he would not run for re-election, had a change of heart after he was indicted on insider trading and corruption charges.
The report notes, "With his case awaiting trial, a cohort of Republican Party operatives fear there will be no miracle victory next year like Collins pulled off shortly after being charged in 2018. In hopes of retaining the seat and seeing an opening, three Republicans already have announced plans to run regardless of the four-term incumbent's political future in New York’s 27th district, and more may be on the way."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders pitches plan to cancel $81 billion in medical debt and tackle ‘barbaric’ number of bankruptcies
At a healthcare-focused town hall in South Carolina Friday—followed by an official campaign statement Saturday—Democratic presidential primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he is working on a plan to cancel Americans' existing past-due medical debt and address future medical debt.
According to CNN:
A woman at the town hall stood up and asked, "Is there anything in your plan that would actually work for people that are drowning right now for their medical debt?"