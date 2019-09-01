‘It could have been worse’: Trump downplays Texas mass shooting rampage in rambling rant on White House lawn
President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to downplay the mass shooting that left at least seven dead near Odessa, Texas.
“First Responders, law enforcement, the police, the FBI, Governor Abbott, incredible the job they did,” Trump opined to reporters on the White House lawn. “It is tragic. But they did it an incredible job under the circumstances. Another very sick person, so I just want to thank you everybody involved.”
“As bad as it was, it could have been worse, but it was certainly bad, very very sad situation,” he added.
When pressed on gun legislation, Trump argued that improved background checks would not have stopped any of the recent mass shootings.
“We’re looking at a lot of different things,” he said, “We’re looking at a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts. It’s been going on for a long while.”
Trump continued: “Background checks, I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it. So it’s a big problem. It’s a mental problem. It’s a big problem.”
Trump obsesses over Mar-a-Lago during FEMA briefing even though hurricane has changed course
President Donald Trump sought reassurance from FEMA on Sunday that Hurricane Dorian would not hit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida even though predictions show the storm heading north.
At a briefing with FEMA officials, Trump concentrated on the storm's original path, which had it heading across Florida and into the area where Mar-a-Lago is located.
"Let me just ask you," the president said, showing an unusual interest. "Two days ago we were given a really comprehensive briefing and they seemed to think, almost every prediction was that [the storm] was going to go right through Florida and into the Gulf -- actually right across Florida."
