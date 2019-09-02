‘It is pure hell’: Videos from Bahamas show devastation left by Hurricane Dorian as storm heads toward US
“We are surrounded by water with no way out. Absolution devastation, there really are no words.”
Videos posted online late Sunday and early Monday provided the first glimpse of the scale of destruction Hurricane Dorian—a historic Category 5 storm—left in its wake in the Bahamas as it slowly moves toward the southeastern coast of the United States, forcing nearly a millionresidents of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas to evacuate.
“I have seen utter devastation here… We are surrounded by water with no way out,” saidABC News correspondent Marcus Moore, who was on the ground in Marsh Harbour.
“Absolution devastation, there really are no words,” said Moore, surveying destroyed homes and buildings. “It is pure hell here on Marsh Harbour on Aboca Island in the northern part of the Bahamas.”
Hurricane Dorian’s destruction in the northwestern Bahamas (Video: Alicia Nesbitt/ FB) pic.twitter.com/yyNVZaYAVa
“Please someone, please come help us”: Bahamas residents survey devastated apartment building after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco Islands. https://t.co/P3RbMFtW2G pic.twitter.com/BpF3DINXCu
Walk through storm-hit Elbow Cay shows extent of destruction in Hope Town as Hurricane Dorian lashes the Bahamas. https://t.co/cH8sAKuRWQ pic.twitter.com/WSNORsZu4o
The Guardian characterized Dorian as “the biggest storm to hit the Caribbean island chain in modern times,” with wind gusts reaching as high as 220 mph.
During a press conference Sunday, Bahamian prime minister Hubert Minnis said Dorian “will put us to a test that we’ve never confronted before.”
“This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people,” said Minnis. “I just want to say as a physician I’ve been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this.”
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm remained at Category 5 strength Monday as it drifted over Grand Bahama Island, unleashing heavy rainfall and severe wind.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye,” the center said. “These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island during most of the day, causing extreme destruction on the island.”
Forecasters on Monday said the storm could get “dangerously close to the Florida east coast” as early as Monday night.
Hurricane #Dorian continues to track south of due west during the overnight hours, leftward of the official forecast and increasing the chances of an eventual landfall in Florida. https://t.co/stvdXMwCfv
Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have declared a state of emergency as the hurricane crawls toward the U.S. coast.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday issued a mandatory evacuation order for 830,000 people along the state’s coastline. The order is set to take effect Monday at noon.
American doubles player Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for gun gesture at US Open
American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday for using his racquet to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.
Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.
Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
Serena Williams carries on after rolling ankle — while US Open rivals Barty and Pliskova fall
Serena Williams overcame an injury scare to maintain her pursuit of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open on Sunday while Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the last 16.
Williams, a six-time US Open winner, romped to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic to set up a quarter-final with China's Wang Qiang, the conqueror of world number two Barty.
The 37-year-old American star required a medical timeout in the second set after rolling her right ankle as she approached the net but promptly recovered to reach the last eight in New York for the 16th time.