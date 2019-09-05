Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It was Trump’: WaPo reports the president himself doctored Hurricane Dorian map with a Sharpie

Published

2 days ago

on

The heavily-ridiculed map of Hurricane Dorian doctored with a black Sharpie marker was the work of President Donald Trump himself, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“It was Trump who used a black Sharpie to mark up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, which he displayed during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

They included a quote from their source.

“No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” the official said.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

OC Democrat breaks down why impeachment is smart politics in tough districts

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Impeaching Donald Trump in spite of perceived electoral risks is smart politics for Democrats in conservative districts, a new member of Congress explained on CNN.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was interviewed by Van Jones on Saturday.

"Speaking of progress, you are from Orange County, California. This is — this is not Hollywood, okay. This is — we call it Calibama, this is the conservative -- this is where Nixon and Reagan... Your seat hasn’t been held by a Democrat since 1953," Jones noted.

"You are saying you’re ready now to impeach him. How is that playing in Orange County where — you still have, you know, half-red, half-blue in your district," he said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the solution to mass shootings is to stop kicking her out of restaurants

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants the conversation about the epidemic of mass shootings in America to be "less about guns" -- and more about how people should not protest her for lying to the American people from the White House podium.

Sanders, who is considering running for Governor of Arkansas -- a position her father once held -- was interviewed Saturday by Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.

"You know, when Congress comes back, there’s going to be a lot of discussion about guns," Pirro noted.

"I think the big part of the problem that we're missing and one of the things we're not doing, is this is not as much a gun issue as it is a moral issue," Sanders claimed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dan Rather calls for judging ‘all who abetted Trump’ as the ‘rot of complicity’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Veteran journalist Dan Rather believes there should be accountability for supporters of President Donald Trump.

"In judging this era, Trump mustn't be the only subject of the sentence," Rather urged on Saturday.

"All who abetted, normalized, and rationalized his actions share responsibility," he continued.

"The recent NOAA statement and the story of military flights to Scotland to benefit his property demonstrate the rot of complicity," Rather concluded.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image