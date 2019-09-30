It wasn’t just Australia — Trump asked for help investigating Robert Mueller probe from multiple countries
President Donald Trump begged Russia for election help from a podium in 2016. It prompted a huge investigation by a special counsel that took up the vast majority of Trump’s presidency. It’s unclear if that scandal ever helped educate Trump on why it wasn’t acceptable. Trump then asked Ukraine to help him find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
It was then announced Monday that Trump asked Australia for information that they provided to special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into the Russia scandal.
It goes beyond Australia, Evan Perez said on CNN. Trump reportedly requested information from multiple countries who cooperated with Mueller and the investigation.
Trump has waged a war against the Mueller investigation to find the source of the beginning. Just prior to Mueller being named as a special counsel, Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey and told NBC News anchor Lester Holt that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation.
Mueller’s investigation indicted 34 total people, including Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was found guilty on eight of 18 counts. Mueller’s probe also cost taxpayers about $25 million in staff and investigations. Due to Manafort’s uncollected taxes, however, the country will get properties and investment accounts valued at about $26.7 million.
Watch Perez brief CNN below:
