Italian Alpine glacier close to collapse, officials warn
Part of a massive glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain range is close to collapse after accelerated melting in the late summer heat, officials at a nearby town warned Wednesday.
The mayor of the town of Courmayeur has ordered a local access road closed at night and limited access to the region below the glacier, which is popular with tourists, a town spokesman told AFP.
But town spokesman Moreno Vignolini dismissed “apocalyptic” reports in the media that it was threatening to smash down on the town itself.
Below the glacier, he said, “there are no homes, only a few unoccupied chalets”.
Part of the Planpincieux glacier in the Aosta Valley is in danger of crashing into a valley running parallel to the Courmayeur valley, said Vignolini.
“With the strong heat this summer, there has been between August and the first half of September, an acceleration of the melting of the glacier, at an average rate of 35 centimetres (14 inches) a day, up to highs of 50-60 centimetres on some days,” said Vignolini.
The chunk of the glacier concerned, which makes up between a fifth and a sixth of the total and weighs around 250,000 tonnes, was threatening to break away and crash down into the valley, he added.
“There is a problem with a part of the Planpincieux glacier located at Val Ferret, which is thought to be falling due to a large fracture between the, say, stable part of the glacier and this part,” the mayor of Courmayeur, Stefano Miserocchi, told AFP.
Late on Tuesday Miserocchi ordered the night-time closure of the access road to Val Ferret, on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.
He has banned walkers from the area below the glacier, which is popular with visitors and has three mountain refuges.
Road traffic has been restricted to three limited periods during the morning, afternoon and evening, said spokesman Vignolini. From Friday an alternative route will be available.
– Glacier melt ‘unavoidable’ –
Experts at the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation), who have been monitoring the glacier for the Val d’Aosta region since 2013, alerted local officials to the latest developments.
“This glacier is atypical because it’s temperate, and so is influenced by the temperature of the water flowing below, which particularly exposes it to the global warming in progress,” said the foundation’s secretary-general Jean Pierre Fosson.
There had already been unusual collapses at the glacier last October, but it was the more recent detachment of part of it and its accelerated movement that prompted them to warn the mayor, he told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
But he cautioned against alarmism, stressing that the preventive measures taken so far were for an “unprecedented situation” for a glacier in the region.
While it might break off in a single block, it could just crumble away or not break away at all, he added.
The Foundation monitors 180 glaciers in the Val d’Aosta region and this kind of thing is unavoidable, said Fosson.
“Every year we see two square kilometres (0.8 square miles) of ice disappear” he said. “And it is getting worse with the increasingly hot summers and autumns.”
This is the latest of a series of warnings about melting glaciers — in the Alps and elsewhere — as concern grows about the effects of climate change.
On Sunday, dozens of people dressed in black attended a symbolic funeral march on a Swiss mountainside to mark the disappearance of an Alpine glacier on Pizol mountain.
A study by Swiss researchers released earlier this month suggested that the Aletsch glacier — the largest in the Alps — could disappear completely by the end of the century if nothing was done to rein in climate change.
© 2019 AFP
The Internet shreds Trump’s weepy complaint as impeachment looms: ‘You seem like a happy young girl with a bright future’
President Donald Trump moaned and groaned in weepy vanity after House Democrats announced the start of an impeachment inquiry.
Trump complained that no other president had been treated so unfairly, although two -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton -- have been impeached and another -- Richard Nixon -- resigned before he could be impeached, and four others have been assassinated.
"There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have," Trump tweeted. "The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!"
GOP’s Doug Collins hints to Fox & Friends that Republicans will try to smother impeachment inquiry
The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee insisted there was no formal impeachment inquiry, signaling a possible effort to thwart one by GOP lawmakers.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) appeared Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends" to attack his Democratic colleagues as they embark on a constitutional process to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his alleged wrongdoing.
"It's going to be known by chaos Congress, run by a speaker who is not a leader, she's a follower of AOC she's follower of her committee," Collins said. "What's happening here is nothing but the perpetration fiction of the voters of America. They cannot stand the fact that he's leading, that he's actually doing stuff for our country and they can't defeat that."
Long-lost masterpiece, found in French woman’s kitchen, is ‘the Holy Grail’ for curators and collectors alike
The discovery in a French kitchen of a 13th century panel, attributed to Florentine master Cimabue, is set to revive interest in a pioneering artist dubbed the “father of Western painting” – and whet the appetites of art collectors around the world.
Early in June, French auctioneer Philomène Wolf showed up at a designer home in the northern town of Compiègne for a routine house clearance. The property’s owner, an elderly woman, had asked Wolf to value her belongings and sift through a pile of junk bound for the dump. Little did she know she was poised to make a discovery that would send ripples of excitement across the art world.