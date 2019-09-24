‘It’s hard to overstate how historic this is’: CNN reporter walks through Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Dana Bash broke down the magnitude of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement of impeaching President Donald Trump — and what it signifies going forward.
“A very significant shift on her part,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “She also said no one is above the law, referring to the president of the United States, and what he was doing was a betrayal of the Constitution.”
“The fact she gave a preamble about her experience on the intelligence committees, that she comes at this not just from understanding the law, how things are supposed to work, then, of course, talking about it in very big, very sweeping terms about the Constitution of the United States, it’s really hard to overstate how historic this is,” said Bash. “It’s barely one hand that you can count on how many times this has happened and it is a last resort. The House Democrats feel that they have reached that last resort and there has been so much pressure on her.”
“She has resisted for so long since they took the majority, from many people who have been saying ‘Come on already, we gave you the majority, why aren’t you using it?'” added Bash. “Now she says she has seen an issue she believes the American public understands and should be outraged by, because her number one concern has been, ‘I can’t do this until I have the public behind me.’ She sees some public sentiment, but is trying to marry that by pushing out her rank and file to support what she has reluctantly gotten behind, which is an impeachment inquiry.”
Here’s why Speaker Pelosi no longer believes impeachment will cost Democrats in 2020
One of the main reasons why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dragged her feet on impeachment proceedings for so long was that she was concerned it would leave members of her caucus in conservative districts vulnerable, and possibly even provoke a strong enough backlash from President Donald Trump's supporters to lock in his re-election.
On Tuesday, CNN political director David Chalian walked through why that is no longer Pelosi's calculus.
"David, as you know, the speaker, until today, had been reluctant to call for a formal impeachment inquiry, fearing political fallout could be damaging to a whole bunch of Democrats who were on the bubble," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "They’re worried about getting re-elected. She certainly wants to stay in the majority in the House of Representatives, not revert to the minority. So the concern seems to have gone away at least right now."
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump doctored a hurricane map — so who knows if his transcript will be complete
CNN's Jake Tapper started his Tuesday show "The Lead" explaining why the public is right to suspect whether whatever transcript President Donald Trump releases is valid.
"This afternoon President Trump announced by tweet that he will release the, 'complete, fully, declassified and unredacted transcript.' of that phone call with the Ukrainian president tomorrow," Tapper reported. "Two important caveats on that: One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So, who knows if the transcript will actually be complete."