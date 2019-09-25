‘It’s not a word-for-word record’: NPR tells reporters not to call Trump’s Ukraine memo a ‘transcript’

NPR cautioned its reporters on Wednesday not to refer to a document released by the White House as a “transcript” of President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukraine’s president.

In a note to reporters, NPR Standards and Practices Editor Mark Memmott said that the memo is not a true transcript of the call.

“Because the document released by the White House is not a word-for-word record of the conversation President Trump had with the president of Ukraine, please do not simply refer to it as a ‘transcript,'” Memmott wrote. “If you use that word, it must be followed by a phrase such as ‘based on notes taken by staff assigned to listen.'”

According to Memmott, calling the document “an account of the call” or a “memorandum” is preferable.

“It is also important to note that it was released by the White House. And we should, when we can, point out that the document itself notes that it is not a ‘verbatim transcript,'” he added.