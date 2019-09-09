It’s official: Trump’s wall is a flop and even Fox News now calls his big campaign promise a mistake

“Bases come and bases go.”

That was the ominous warning recently delivered to President Trump by Lou Dobbs, perhaps Trump’s loudest media sycophant. “His base is expecting a wall. They’re expecting illegal immigration to be stopped,” Dobbs explained on his Fox Business Network show. “But, my God, November 2020 is nearing at an alarming rate!”

Since his 2017 inauguration, not one new mile of Trump’s border wall has gone up.

Despite staking his entire presidential campaign on the promise that he would build a “big, beautiful wall” on the U.S.- Mexico border and would make Mexico pay for it, so far, all his administration has been able to accomplish is the replacement of about 60 miles of dilapidated, existing barriers with new fencing. While Trump’s war on immigration has seen a clampdown on legal immigration by war refugees, asylum-seekers and high-tech workers, his battle against illegal immigration has proven fruitless. His wall is officially a flop.

A solid majority of polled Americans still do not support the president’s effort to build a border wall, even as support for allowing refugees from Central America — a group Trump has repeatedly demonized as violent criminals — has ticked up among all voter groups, even Republicans and independents. Additionally, the number of people supporting more immigration has grown from 21% to a record-high of 30% since Trump took office. Again, this includes Republican voters, who have gone from 11% in favor of increasing immigration in 2016 to 16% in favor in 2019.