Ivanka and Don Jr. fighting a bitter ‘cold war’ for prominence in the Trump dynasty and suspect each other of planting damaging stories: report
Ivanka Trump and her older brother, Donald Trump Jr., have represented a “good cop/bad cop” contrast in the Trump world. Ivanka has been trying to position herself as more of a right-wing intellectual and sort of a Millennial Peggy Noonan — her father has had a hard time understanding why she reads as much as she does — while Don Jr. is known for being a nasty street fighter who panders to the worst instincts of the Trumpian base. And a report by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic describes a “cold war” rivalry in which the siblings are fighting for their father’s favor.
Coppins describes the different ways in which Ivanka and Don Jr. have evolved. The journalist describes Ivanka as someone who went from “party-girl socialite to lean-in lifestyle guru” with “her own fashion line and a flagship boutique in SoHo”— while her brother, “with his slicked-back hair and pin-striped suits,” has “carried a certain fratty energy into adulthood that periodically got him into trouble.”
“Don had long ago come to understand that Ivanka was his father’s favorite,” Coppins explains. “’Daddy’s little girl,’ he liked to joke. But making peace with her husband’s status in the family was harder. Ever since Ivanka had married Jared (Kushner), Don had been made to watch as this effete, soft-spoken interloper cozied up to his dad.”
But in 2016, Coppins reports, Don Jr. “discovered that he had a knack for campaigning. Bounding into county fairs and hunting expos in boots and blue jeans, he dazzled crowds with his knowledge of duck blinds and fly-fishing — sounding more like a Trump voter than a Trump.” And Don Jr., Coppins notes, has emerged as “a kind of Breitbartian folk hero…. Don may have lost the inside game to Jared and Ivanka, but he was building a grassroots base of his own.”
As Don Jr. became increasingly visible in the GOP, Coppins explains, “the cold war between him and Ivanka intensified. Now that each had their own teams of allies and advisers, they had grown paranoid that the other’s henchmen were planting damaging stories about them in the press.”
In 2018, McClatchy published an article with the headline, “Trump Kids on the Campaign Trail: Don Jr. Wows, Ivanka Disappoints.” Ivanka, according to Coppins, suspected that Don Jr. was behind that article. And one of The Atlantic’s sources alleges that subsequently, Don Jr. “confronted Ivanka over rumors that her team was undermining him in off-the-record conversations with reporters.”
“Tell your people to stop trashing me to the media,” the source alleges that Don Jr. told Ivanka.
Coppins concludes his article by indicating that the rivalry between the two is unlikely to calm down in the months to come.
“While no one knew when Donald Trump would exit the White House,” Coppins writes, “it was clear what he would leave behind when he did: an angry, paranoid scrap of the country eager to buy what he was hawking — and an heir who knew how to keep the con alive.”
Commentary
Even Team Trump found the price for helping the ‘beautiful’ coal industry was more than they could stomach
Hard as it to believe, it appears that the Trump administration on Monday will actually do something right by workers.
It's doing so after trying to save $11 million per year in construction and maritime costs to help one corner of a polluting industry that Trump calls beautiful: coal.
The price for those savings: two dead Americans a week, all of them blue-collar construction and maritime workers.
It appears from a Labor Department notice issued last week that even the political termites who Team Trump set loose to eat away at the substance of our government found the butcher’s bill for helping the “beautiful” coal industry was more than they could stomach.
Adam Schiff excoriates Michael Flynn’s refusal to cooperate with House Intel Committee
In a letter released this Monday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff took former national security adviser Michael Flynn to task for refusing to cooperate with the Committee, POLITICO reports.
“Notwithstanding repeated efforts by committee staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjournment requests, you have, to date, failed to comply with the committee’s subpoena or cooperate with the committee’s efforts to secure your compliance,” Schiff wrote, adding that Flynn's new lawyer, Sydney Powell, exhibited "a troubling degree of unprofessionalism" with Committee staffers.
Breaking Banner
US intel community ‘is engaged in a cold war of information’ against Trump: columnist
On Monday, CNN reported that the U.S. intelligence community extracted a top spy from Russia following concerns that President Donald Trump compromised their security by sharing classified information with Russian officials. It's likely the story was leaked by an intelligence official.
Writing in Esquire, columnist Charles Pierce wrestles with the fact that the intelligence community, which has done so much damage in the past, seems to be the only branch of government standing up to the president.