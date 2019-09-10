Ivanka is still Trump’s favorite — but Don Jr is ‘the more natural successor’ in the political dynasty: biographer

President Donald Trump’s two eldest children are battling for control of his dynasty, CNN reported Monday.
“There’s a new report in The Atlantic, it details the battle among Donald Trump’s children to succeed him,” CNN’s Don Lemon noted.
The host interviewed McKay Coppins, the author of the article simply titled, “The Heir,” that explains the battle between Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump.
“And while the president writes his chapter in history, the next generation waits in the wings, jockeying for position, feuding over status, knowing only one of them can be the heir,” Coppins wrote.
“So Trump saw Ivanka as the heir, but that’s not so,” Lemon noted. “Especially — I think you say that Ivanka is — she may inherit the company, but Don, Jr. is a MAGA star.”
Coppins explained what he learned reporting out the story.
“Trump always saw Ivanka as kind of the golden child, right? She was beautiful, telegenic. He wanted her to be the next face of the Trump empire,” he said. “But what happened is on Election Day 2016, the Trump family business changed. It went from being about TV and real estate and licensing deals to being about politics. And in the political realm, Don, Jr. went out and built his own grassroots fan base. He emerged as this kind of shouty, testosterone-soaked, you know, mini-Trump out there, beating the drum, while Ivanka was in the White House and kind of very quickly figured out that she was out of her depth.”
“You know, she’s not somebody who had a lot of political or policy-making experience. She doesn’t have a lot of credibility with world leaders. And so while she’s kind of been stuck in the White House in this sort of hamster wheel, Don has been out there becoming this political celebrity,” he noted.
“And I do think that even today, Trump would still — if he was being honest — say that Ivanka was his favorite. He still prefers Ivanka, in part —- and this is important to this whole story —- because Ivanka travels in respectable circles. She’s kind of somebody who is respected by the elites that Trump has always wanted respect from,” Coppins explained. “So he saw her as somebody who could rehabilitate him or bring the Trump brand and the Trump name into this kind of new era. But Don, Jr. is the more natural successor.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.