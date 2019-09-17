‘I’ve heard enough’: Representative refuses to ask Lewandowski questions because it’s giving him ‘a platform’
In a brief moment of the Corey Lewandowski hearing Tuesday, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) refused to allow the top Trump advisor any more time to promote himself or his political campaign.
She probed whether President Donald Trump had ever promised to pardon Lewandowski, which he refused to answer.
“The president did indicate that he’s going to support your Senate campaign. Didn’t he?” Scanlon asked. But Lewandowski said he wasn’t sure.
“Okay. Well, I just want to know for the record when Mr. Lewandowski asked for the committee to give him a little break an hour and a half, two hours ago, he took the time during that recess to launch his Senate campaign website with a tweet,” she continued. “And I think that fact says an awful lot about the witness’ motivation to appear here today and I’ve heard enough. I yield back.”
Putin aims a weaponized barb at Trump over Saudi attack – and hits the mark
Russian President Vladimir Putin joked this week about selling defense systems to Riyadh following weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The gag was aimed at US President Donald Trump and it hit the mark with the precision of a guided weapon.
It was a masterful piece of trolling by the czar of trolls – a snide, disparaging jibe with an element of truth twisted into absurdity for maximum effect and laughs. At a joint press conference with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, Putin cast his bait into the volatile Persian Gulf region just days after devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities exposed the limits of the Gulf kingdom’s expensive defense systems.
Black carbon from air pollution found in placentas: study
Black carbon particles typically emitted by vehicle exhaust and coal-fired power plants have been detected on the foetus-facing side of placentas, researchers said Tuesday.
The concentration of particles was highest in the placentas of women most exposed to airborn pollutants in their daily life, according to a study in Nature Communications.
"Our study provides compelling evidence for the presence of black carbon particles originating from air pollution in human placenta," the authors said.
The findings, they added, offer a "plausible explanation for the detrimental health effects of pollution from early life onwards."
‘You’re a witness — act like it’: Congresswoman owns Lewandowski when he tries to filibuster
Corey Lewandowski had a difficult time debating Democrats who treated him like a hostile witness in a Congressional hearing Tuesday. When he tried to go off on a tangent and complaint, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) wasn't having it.
"We’re seeing a pattern of the president doing anything and everything to hide his misconduct from Congress and from the American people," she said. "The president tried to get you to deliver a secret message to the attorney general, all in an attempt to prevent the special counsel from exposing the president’s own misconduct. As soon as the special counsel published his report and the president’s misconduct was exposed, the president tried to cover that up, too. Isn’t it true that the president has repeatedly tried to discredit you and other witnesses’ testimony to the special counsel in the published report?"