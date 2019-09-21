Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’ve seen smarter cabinets at IKEA’: See the most memorable signs from the global climate strike

Published

15 mins ago

on

“Why should we go to class if you won’t listen to the educated?” one homemade sign asked.

With millions marching to demand bold climate action in more than 150 countries around the world on Friday, a number of sentiments expressed on homemade signs and through other demonstrations captured the world’s attention.

An estimated 400,000 people attended strikes across Australia to start off the day of action. The Australian Conservation Foundation shared a video of some of the young people, including one marcher who proclaimed, “You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change,” addressing the world leaders who climate scientists say are not working nearly fast enough to end fossil fuel extraction and the resulting carbon emissions which are causing global warming, rising sea levels, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of signs rebuked the adults and politicians who climate scientists have told for decades about the dangers of continuing to support fossil fuel industries, which pump billions of metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere each year.

“Why should we go to class if you won’t listen to the educated?” one sign in New York asked.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Melbourne, Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlisle, England

In New York City, one striker held up a sign reading, “There is no wealth on a dead planet” as the huge crowd marched up Wall Street.

Signs around the world alluded to the fears young people have for their future on the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia

Austin, Texas

In Berlin, some strikers conveyed their message of urgency regarding the warming planet—and melting ice in the Arctic, Antarctica, Iceland, and elsewhere—with blocks of ice and a gallows erected near the Brandenberg Gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other visual demonstrations took place in Portland, Maine, where a sign reading “Protect Mother Earth” was held up next to a woman laying in a coffin, and in London where protesters occupied Lambeth Bridge.

The Global Climate Strike has been led by young people and was inspired by the one-person protest 16-year-old Greta Thunberg began in front of Swedish Parliament last year, and subsequent weekly marches that drew thousands—but organizers urged adults to take part on Friday.

In Australia, one woman carried a sign with messages of support from her peers who weren’t able to attend, and in Brooklyn, New York community members offered their support with a sign displayed at a subway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children of all ages and their parents also displayed memorable signs.

Seattle, Washington

London

Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Glasgow, Scotland

 

by
Julia Conley, staff writer

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘I’ve seen smarter cabinets at IKEA’: The most memorable signs from the global climate strike

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

"Why should we go to class if you won't listen to the educated?" one homemade sign asked.

With millions marching to demand bold climate action in more than 150 countries around the world on Friday, a number of sentiments expressed on homemade signs and through other demonstrations captured the world's attention.

An estimated 400,000 people attended strikes across Australia to start off the day of action. The Australian Conservation Foundation shared a video of some of the young people, including one marcher who proclaimed, "You'll die of old age, we'll die of climate change," addressing the world leaders who climate scientists say are not working nearly fast enough to end fossil fuel extraction and the resulting carbon emissions which are causing global warming, rising sea levels, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

Continue Reading

CNN

Trump felt free to ask for Ukraine election interference after Mueller let him off the hook: Wired reporter Garrett Graff

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

On CNN's "New Day Weekend," author and commentator Garrett Graff noted that President Donald Trump's attempt to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden came right after former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in 2016 ended — and suggested the two were related.

"You know, Garrett, there may be some people thinking 'Gosh, we just got out of the whole scenario with the Mueller report. Now we have this again,'" said anchor Christi Paul. "Do you get a sense that there are people looking at this saying 'I think I have confidence in the 2020 election?'"

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Alexander von Humboldt was the first person to understand climate change — more than 200 years ago

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 21, 2019

By

Alexander von Humboldt was born on September 14, 1769. In his day, he was a globetrotting, convention-defying hero— one of the first recorded individuals to raise environmental concerns. To make him hip for a new generation, all it takes is a rediscovery of Humboldt by the young climate strikers across the globe. Their numbers are growing, their task is huge, and they are now urging adults to join them. Why let parents fiddle when the house burns? On May 22, grown-ups at the Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, and The Guardian listened and launched Covering Climate Now, a project to encourage more coverage of climate change in the media. Bill Moyers, the keynote speaker, pointed out that from 2017 to 2018, major network coverage of climate issues fell 45 percent to a total of a mere 142 minutes. And on May 23, with her knack of being spot-on, 16-year-old climate activist and rising star Greta Thunberg promptly wrote of taking on the climate change challenge: “It’s humanity’s job.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image