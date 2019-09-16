James Murdoch thinks his father and Fox News are destroying America: report
In an interview with Jane Meyer published in the New Yorker, James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s son, suggested that his father’s media empire has destroyed America.
“The connective tissue of our society is being manipulated to make us fight with each other, making us the worst versions of ourselves,” James said. “There are views I really disagree with on Fox,” he added. Plus, he admitted that he goes periods of time when he doesn’t speak to his father.
The headline, “No, James Murdoch Doesn’t Watch Succession,” playfully alludes to the TV show about a right-wing network and the intrigues of the wealthy family behind that media empire.
The Maine Republican angered many by voting to confirm Kavanaugh despite rape accusations that surfaced after his nomination by President Donald Trump, and her challengers are reminding voters of the strong stand Collins took to save his nomination, reported the Washington Post.