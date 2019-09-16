Quantcast
James Murdoch thinks his father and Fox News are destroying America: report

In an interview with Jane Meyer published in the New Yorker, James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s son, suggested that his father’s media empire has destroyed America.

“The connective tissue of our society is being manipulated to make us fight with each other, making us the worst versions of ourselves,” James said. “There are views I really disagree with on Fox,” he added. Plus, he admitted that he goes periods of time when he doesn’t speak to his father.

The headline, “No, James Murdoch Doesn’t Watch Succession,” playfully alludes to the TV show about a right-wing network and the intrigues of the wealthy family behind that media empire.


Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns

September 16, 2019

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years' worth of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.

According to the Times, the D.A.'s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is "broad," which may indicate that the office has "expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign." However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.

Your grocery store chain is trying to kill your favorite local newsweekly — but you still have time to stop them

September 16, 2019

In 1984, Peter Saltas’ dad started writing and distributing free newsletters called Private Eye in Utah bars. Since bars were banned from advertising in Salt Lake, the newsletters were a way to tip patrons off about music shows and other events. In 1989, he combined the newsletters into a single publication called the Salt Lake City Weekly and joined the Association of Alternative News Media. Since then, the alt-weekly has won numerous awards and broken dozens of stories mainstream media missed. In one example, the paper revealed that not one, but two, of the state's Attorneys General had mishandled public funds and solicited donations illegally.

Susan Collins in new trouble over Brett Kavanaugh support after fresh allegations emerge

September 16, 2019

New revelations about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have raised new problems for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in her already challenging re-election bid.

The Maine Republican angered many by voting to confirm Kavanaugh despite rape accusations that surfaced after his nomination by President Donald Trump, and her challengers are reminding voters of the strong stand Collins took to save his nomination, reported the Washington Post.

