Jeanine Pirro rages against Fox News — and admits she was suspended from the network for hate speech

Published

30 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro furiously criticized her network during a radio interview with alt-right former President Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka — and publicly confirmed, for the first time, that the network suspended her for hate speech.

“You know Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable,” she thundered, noting that the network is prohibiting her from going onto several other conservative talk shows. “You know what, they suspended me. And I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.”

Pirro, a former prosecutor and county judge in New York who hosts “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” was temporarily pulled off the air in March after an inflammatory tirade against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). “Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” said Pirro. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

CNN reported at the time that Fox News rebuked her for her comments. This is, however, the first time that Pirro has publicly confirmed that her disappearance from the air was a punishment for that incident.


