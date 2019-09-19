Jeffrey Toobin destroys GOP lobbyist for claiming whistleblower is waging a ‘political fight’ against Trump
On CNN Thursday night, GOP lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp tried to explain away the whistleblower complaint against Trump’s promises to Ukrainian officials as a “political fight” against Trump. CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was having none of it.
“Matt, do you agree that under the law or believe that under the law, the [Director of National Intelligence] is required to forward any complaint?” asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
“No, no,” said Schlapp. “These whistleblower statutes are intended to empower employees of these IC agencies and other agencies in government. To be able to find a way to have legal protection when they see wrongdoing within the agency. It would be a bastardization of Article II of the Constitution if whistleblower statutes were somehow expanded so that people and agencies could make political fights against the president of the United States, especially in his role as commander-in-chief, Anderson. He has very wide authority, really, unchecked authority to talk to world leaders about anything he deems appropriate as he is representing the United States of America.”
“So it will be a big mistake to assume that somehow whistleblower statutes are needed in agencies as a way to somehow limit the president’s power as our commander-in-chief,” said Schlapp, adding, “if this were able to go forward, any staffer in an agency could constantly hobble a Democratic elected president.”
“That’s not true,” said Toobin.
“It is true,” shot back Schlapp.
“The issue is not a political dispute,” said Toobin.
“How do you know, Jeffrey?” demanded Schlapp. “We don’t know.”
“Because the inspector general said it’s not,” said Toobin.
“You have to be able to see the underlying charge before you can on national television—” said Schlapp.
“Well, he said that,” said Toobin. “The inspector general has seen the specifics, and the inspector general said it’s not a political disagreement. He said it’s a — covered by the statute. It is something about misconduct.”
“He has said nothing,” said Schlapp.
“Of course he has,” said Toobin.
“He gave a confidential briefing to members of Congress,” said Schlapp. “He has not said anything publicly to characterize what’s in this—”
“Yes, he has,” said Toobin. “It’s in the letter.”
Watch below:
CNN
Anderson Cooper recounts devastating list of times Trump was ‘dumb enough’ to reveal secrets to foreign officials
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Cooper slammed President Donald Trump with a list of occasions on which the president shared sensitive intelligence information with foreign officials, in light of the growing whistleblower scandal centering partly on a phone call he had with a foreign leader.
"As for the president, he tweeted this: 'Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem! Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially 'heavily populated' call,'" said Cooper. "Whether the president is in his own words, 'dumb enough,' that's unclear. But his larger denial would certainly be easier to swallow if it weren't for some of what we know he has done when he's not surrounded by witnesses."
CNN
We’ve been living in ‘Game of Thrones’: Ex-CIA official blasts Trump for trying to crush whistleblower
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former CIA Counterterrorism Center Deputy Director Philip Mudd laid into President Donald Trump over his administration's efforts to quash a whistleblower with sensitive information on a promise Trump allegedly made to a foreign leader.
"You watch Game of Thrones on TV ... In the past 24 hours I feel look we've lived it," said Mudd. "Let me give you a take — I'm not sure of any side except the White House is wrong here. The inspector general says, I have something so egregious that I need to act on it, even if it includes activities of the White House. You have the acting DNI saying, that might be egregious activity but if it's White House personnel they don't work for me. I'm supposed to report on people who work for me and activities that might be inappropriate among my employees. Why am I responsible to reporting to Congress on somebody at the White House who is not my employee? I'm not sure anybody is wrong here. Both may be right. The person in the middle, I think, is the president and I think it's going to come out."
CNN
White House limiting staff access to Trump’s phone calls to prevent future whistleblowers: CNN
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump has grown furious about the state of White House leaks, and his officials are working to keep as many people in the administration as possible shut out from his phone calls with foreign leaders — precisely to avoid situations like the exploding DNI whistleblower scandal.
"As for the whistleblower complaint that's being kept from Congress, a senior administration official tells CNN as these leaks from these calls have angered Trump, top officials in the West Wing began to limit who could listen in on these conversations so as to tighten the circle of people in the know and what the president has been discussing in some of these phone calls with foreign leaders," said Acosta.