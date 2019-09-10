Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s the victim of a ‘criminal conspiracy’ – and that the FBI is investigating

He’s been implicated in scandal after scandal, but now Jerry Falwell, Jr. is fighting back – by claiming he’s the victim of a “criminal conspiracy” against him, according to The Hill. The Hill’s article does not include a denial.

Falwell, of course, was the first major Christian conservative to embrace Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy – in January 2016, just before the all-important Iowa caucuses – and he is credited with getting the religious right on board with Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Falwell, Jr., who serves as president of the conservative Christian university named for his late father, used President Donald Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to get rid of allegedly racy photos typically kept “between husband and wife.”

Reports have also claimed Falwell Jr. gave a sweetheart deal to a pool boy the couple befriended.

“In May 2018, Buzzfeed News published a story about a lawsuit involving Falwell,” Rolling Stone reported earlier this year in a lengthy story. “The lawsuit revealed a bizarre relationship between the evangelical leader, his wife, and a former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. It involves private planes, an exorbitant loan to start a business, a mysterious set of compromising photos, and Michael Cohen. It also may have had something to do with Falwell’s decision to endorse Trump in 2016, although this has been denied by people close to Falwell.”

If that weren’t enough, more reports of another sweetheart deal, this time for the couple’s personal trainer. In short, Falwell swung a no-money down $1.2 million loan for the aspiring physical fitness expert, to buy Liberty University property. The deal included a guaranteed nine-year “lease-back” of the facility by Liberty University, and a very generous interest rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, this week, a bombshell report in Politico reveals a story of more racy photos, Falwell allegedly partying with his son Trey at a Miami nightclub, and the Christian university president bragging about the size of his penis. While those details are salacious, the report also paints Falwell as a dictatorial and hypocritical leader who mismanages university assets.

There are also earlier reports that Michael Cohen paid a Liberty University IT guy thousands of dollars to rig polls for Trump, and that Liberty University has sold nearly $1 million in jet fuel to the Pentagon.

The Politico report has convinced Falwell to speak out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The Hill, the Liberty University president says his attorneys “have determined that [a] small group of former board members and employees, they’re involved in a criminal conspiracy, [and] are working together to steal Liberty property in the form of emails and provided them to reporters.”

That, of course, is not a denial. If anything, “stolen” emails (stolen being in question) could serve as proof the allegations against Falwell, one of the most prominent evangelical leaders in the country, are accurate.

He adds that this small group of disgruntled officials “came here thinking that Liberty [University] would remain in financial difficulty” after his father’s death. “Instead I’ve been able to build a $2 billion unrestricted endowment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Falwell did not say how.

Liberty University appears to be backing Falwell, Jr., by posting a link to The Hill’s story via Twitter: