Jerry Falwell Jr. tells Christian magazine that Jesus wants him ‘to do what’s in the best interest’ of his business

Published

1 min ago

on

Embattled Liberty University chief Jerry Falwell Jr. told a Christian magazine this week that he believed Jesus would be a hardcore capitalist were he alive today.

Via Right Wing Watch, Falwell Jr. said in an interview with Charisma News that he believed Christ’s teachings about doing what’s best for your personal business superseded his teachings about being merciful toward your enemies.

Specifically, Falwell said that Jesus’s teachings about turning the other cheek would not stop him from filing civil lawsuits against former Liberty University employees who leaked embarrassing emails he sent to other staff members.

“When you deal with people personally, you have an obligation to love your neighbor as yourself,” Falwell explained. “So this is not personal. This is corporate. … And I believe in Jesus’ teachings to do what’s in the best interest of the corporation, just like Donald Trump has a job to do. It’s in the best interest of the nation. So that’s my take on it all. And I’m glad to go to war. I just actually enjoy it probably a little too much.”

Falwell then alleged that there was a conspiracy to publish so-called “hit pieces” on President Donald Trump’s allies, although he cited no evidence to back up this claim.

“Everybody who supports [Trump] has been tagged recently,” he claimed. “I’ve been finding out from different people — I won’t name names — but there have been hit pieces on almost every one of them. I think they can’t get to him because he’s so tough, so now they’re going after anybody who supported him.”

Read the whole interview here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Internet flabbergasted after ‘clueless’ Ivanka boasts she gets her ‘moral compass’ from her a dad

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

In a soft-focus profile about the popularity of Ivanka Trump among GOP donors who enjoy hearing her tell inside tales of life in the Oval Office, Politico reports that two attendees at such get-togethers revealed that the first daughter developed her "moral compass' from the examples set by her father, Donald Trump.

"The exchange was part of a broader conversation about Ivanka Trump’s life in Washington and the White House during a swanky retreat organized by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the Wyoming mountains," Politico reported before adding, "Her appearance signaled an informal effort by the Trump campaign, family and top aides to woo donors this election cycle by sharing intimate, colorful details about this atypical White House."

Parents fume after principal threatens to force black boy to wear a dress because of his braids

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Outraged parents packed a Texas school board meeting to protest the dress code after a black boy was ordered to cut his hair -- or face humiliating punishment.

Randi Woodley said her grandson, whom she's had custody of since he was 4 months old, was ordered to cut his hair or wear a dress to school after a teacher reported that his hair violated district policies, reported KETK-TV.

She was notified in August 2018 that the boy's hair was too long, and she said the school's principal gave her three options when they met at that time.

Slur-spewing cop terrorizes black family while burglarizing their home — and still has a job with the NYPD

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

A 25-year-old NYPD cop who broke into a home in Nashville while on vacation and screamed racial expletives at a black family pled no contest to aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault, reports the Tennessean.

Michael Reynolds was staying at an Airbnb next door to Conese Halliburton and her sons. At 2:30 am, he broke into the home--drunk--and proceeded to stomp around from room to room threatening the family.

According to surveillance footage, he screamed: "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your f(expletive) neck. You f(expletive) n(expletive)."

