Joe Biden’s teeth appear to fall out during the Democratic debate — and the internet has thoughts

During Thursday night’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden had a moment where many people thought they saw his teeth falling out.

The moment occurred as Biden was replying to a question from moderator David Muir about standing up to the NRA.

Here is an unedited clip of the exchange:

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had lots to say about it.

Here’s some of the commentary and analysis:

Did… Joe Biden's teeth just almost fall out? Am I seeing things?#DemDebate — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 13, 2019

joe biden's teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6B41py2gbL — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 13, 2019

Did anyone else just see Biden's teeth fall out? #DebateNight — The Chris Lapakko 🌹 (@TheChrisLapakko) September 13, 2019

Joe Biden's teeth fell out. President @RealDonaldTrump, the winner of tonight's debate, will use this in every campaign ad if Biden gets the nomination. https://t.co/5XeS3H2I8N — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 13, 2019

Biden sounds like he has a mouth full of new teeth. #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 13, 2019

Joe Biden just pushed his teeth back in his mouth on national television — repost malone (@thelogicalform) September 13, 2019

Biden hanging on in this one by the skin of his teeth pic.twitter.com/X1jgVGVhVv — Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) September 13, 2019