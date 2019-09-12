Quantcast
Joe Biden’s teeth appear to fall out during the Democratic debate — and the internet has thoughts

Published

1 min ago

on

During Thursday night’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden had a moment where many people thought they saw his teeth falling out.

The moment occurred as Biden was replying to a question from moderator David Muir about standing up to the NRA.

Here is an unedited clip of the exchange:

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had lots to say about it.

Here’s some of the commentary and analysis:


