Joe Biden’s teeth appear to fall out during the Democratic debate — and the internet has thoughts
During Thursday night’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden had a moment where many people thought they saw his teeth falling out.
The moment occurred as Biden was replying to a question from moderator David Muir about standing up to the NRA.
Here is an unedited clip of the exchange:
Unsurprisingly, Twitter had lots to say about it.
Here’s some of the commentary and analysis:
BIDEN’S TEETH FELL OUT!!!!! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yZcIN0Lw7O
— Frank M (@FrankFromKy) September 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Did… Joe Biden's teeth just almost fall out? Am I seeing things?#DemDebate
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 13, 2019
joe biden's teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6B41py2gbL
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 13, 2019
Did anyone else just see Biden's teeth fall out? #DebateNight
— The Chris Lapakko 🌹 (@TheChrisLapakko) September 13, 2019
Joe Biden's teeth fell out. President @RealDonaldTrump, the winner of tonight's debate, will use this in every campaign ad if Biden gets the nomination. https://t.co/5XeS3H2I8N
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Biden sounds like he has a mouth full of new teeth. #DemDebate
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 13, 2019
Joe Biden just pushed his teeth back in his mouth on national television
— repost malone (@thelogicalform) September 13, 2019
Biden hanging on in this one by the skin of his teeth pic.twitter.com/X1jgVGVhVv
— Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) September 13, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Seeing a lot of right-wingers gloating that Biden had a moment that seemed kind of like he was dealing with slipped dentures.
Guess who else had such an embarrassing public incident? #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/2OC4UEaB9E
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 13, 2019