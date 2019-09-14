Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton quit because Trump suggested a $15 billion bailout for Iran: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, Axios reported that John Bolton’s departure from the White House — which has been alternately characterized as a resignation or as dismissal — came after President Donald Trump suggested giving Iran a $15 billion bailout to get them to keep complying with the terms of the Iran nuclear deal.

Bolton, an infamous war hawk and one of the key architects behind Trump having violated the terms of the nuclear agreement in the first place, reportedly hated the idea, which was the last straw in a relationship between the two men that had been rocky for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran, for its part, is not interested in a bailout and will accept only total compliance with the agreement that the U.S. previously made, including lifting of economic sanctions.

Recently, Trump has sought to avoid escalation or military engagement in foreign dealings. His attempts to broker peace and economic agreements, however, have been at a standstill, with some countries refusing his terms and others simply trying to wait him out until the 2020 election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Californians hate Trump so much Dem lawmakers are passing bills at ‘warp speed’ to combat him

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

If there's one place where President Donald Trump is not welcome, it's California. Morning Consult's state-by-state tracker shows that Trump is underwater 30 points in the state. In 2018, Californians elected Democrats to seven seats previously held by Trump's allies.

The upshot, according to Tim Arango, Thomas Fuller, and Jose A. Del Real in The New York Times, is that California Democrats, who solidly control the state government from Gov. Gavin Newsom to supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, are passing a sweeping package of laws meant to stand up to Trump — and lay out a sweeping new progressive vision in the process.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is Joy Reid mocking Trump’s ‘smoking hot beauty tips’ that likely pushed him over the edge into rage-tweeting

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

Since Donald Trump launched his attack on MSNBC's Joy Reid long before her "AM Joy" show was broadcast, internet sleuths wondered what set him off and led him to pretend he didn't know who she as he smeared her reputation.

On Saturday morning, Trump wrote, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the 'it' factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-CIA official destroys Trump and his GOP enablers for putting target on back of spy close to Putin

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," former CIA Office of Technical Services' Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez excoriated President Donald Trump for endangering a top-level U.S. spy in Russia.

"Have you ever, in your career in intelligence, heard of the president of the United States being considered a potential threat to the safety and identity of a highly-placed source in a country like Russia?" asked anchor Joy Reid.

"Never. This is unprecedented," said Mendez. "The fact that it was such a concern that the CIA thought it prudent to remove this man, an invaluable conduit into Putin's Russia and the decision making process, they would pull him out rather than risk what was going to happen to him."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image