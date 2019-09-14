John Bolton quit because Trump suggested a $15 billion bailout for Iran: report

On Saturday, Axios reported that John Bolton’s departure from the White House — which has been alternately characterized as a resignation or as dismissal — came after President Donald Trump suggested giving Iran a $15 billion bailout to get them to keep complying with the terms of the Iran nuclear deal.
Bolton, an infamous war hawk and one of the key architects behind Trump having violated the terms of the nuclear agreement in the first place, reportedly hated the idea, which was the last straw in a relationship between the two men that had been rocky for months.
Iran, for its part, is not interested in a bailout and will accept only total compliance with the agreement that the U.S. previously made, including lifting of economic sanctions.
Recently, Trump has sought to avoid escalation or military engagement in foreign dealings. His attempts to broker peace and economic agreements, however, have been at a standstill, with some countries refusing his terms and others simply trying to wait him out until the 2020 election.
